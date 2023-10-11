Birmingham City appoint Wayne Rooney as manager: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:24 pm Oct 11, 202304:24 pm

Former Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has been named Birmingham City's new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal (Photo credit: X/@dcunited)

Former Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has been named Birmingham City's new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The former England striker left his role as head coach of Major League Soccer outfit DC United by mutual consent on Sunday after they missed out on the MLS Cup playoffs. Rooney, who previously managed Derby, will hope to improve his new club.

Why does this story matter?

Rooney will want to prove his mettle after returning to England. His managerial show didn't go as planned at DC United, where he earlier played a key role as a player. He replaces John Eustace, who was sacked by Birmingham after 15 months in charge. Eustace played a key role in helping the side to Championship safety last season.

Birmingham City are placed sixth in the Championship 2023-24

Birmingham City are placed sixth in the Championship 2023-24 table. They have 18 points from 11 games, winning five, drawing three, and losing three. They have scored 15 times, besides shipping 11 goals.

Decoding Rooney's managerial stats

Rooney was appointed the head coach of Derby in November 2020. He left the club in June 2022. He managed the club in 85 games, picking 24 wins, 22 draws, and 39 defeats. He had a win percentage of 28.20. Rooney joined DC United in July 2022. He managed them in 53 matches, clocking 14 wins, 14 draws, and 25 defeats (win percentage: 26.40).

Key details about the people supporting Rooney

As per BBC, Rooney will be supported by his former England team-mate and current England Under-21 assistant Ashley Cole, besides former United colleague John O'Shea, who is also the assistant coach of the Republic of Ireland men's national team. Meanwhile, Carl Robinson and Pete Shuttleworth will also be part of Rooney's backroom staff. The duo assisted him at DC United.

'Wayne is a born winner'

"Wayne is a born winner," Birmingham City co-owner and chairman Tom Wagner said. "We believe, with the support of his coaching staff, the club, and our supporters, he will take Blues forward on the next stage of our journey." "His playing philosophy will help to realize the ambitions we have set for Birmingham City," Wagner added.

Birmingham City job could suit Rooney: Analysis

At the current scenario, Rooney is unlikely to be offered a Premier League job. So staying in the Championship can be a perfect step for someone who has ambitions of making it to the Premier League. Rooney was loved by the players at Derby and the fans supported him. He brings a stature and aura given his achievements at Man United and England.

