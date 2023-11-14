Pep Guardiola: Decoding his Bundesliga winning campaigns with Bayern

1/9

Sports 4 min read

Pep Guardiola: Decoding his Bundesliga winning campaigns with Bayern

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:36 am Nov 14, 202302:36 am

Pep Guardiola won three consecutive Bundesliga titles with Bayern (Photo credit: X/@Bundesliga)

Pep Guardiola has left a lasting impression on football as a whole. The Spaniard is known for his tactical acumen and has won leagues in Spain, Germany and England respectively. Although he didn't win the Champions League honor with Bayern Munich, he won three consecutive Bundesliga crowns across a three-season spell. Bayern dominated the scenes under Guardiola, who guided them to two DFB-Pokal titles.

2/9

Why does this story matter?

Guardiola joined Bayern Munich as a manager in 2013 after taking a year break following his Barcelona tenure. In his three years at Bayern, he won the Bundesliga thrice from the 2013-14 to 2015-16 season. The Spaniard also won two DFB-Pokal crowns in 2013-14 and 2015-16. Bayern had great supremacy in Germany under Guardiola's reign but they couldn't replicate that in the Champions League.

3/9

Guardiola's maiden Bundesliga title in his first season at Bayern

The Spanish tactician took no time to settle at Bayern Munich as he won his first Bundesliga title in the 2013-14 season. The Bavarians won 29 games, registered three draws and suffered two defeats. Bayern won the league by 19 points over Borussia Dortmund. Bayern defeated Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal in extra time. Real Madrid knocked them out of the UCL semi-final.

4/9

Breaking down Bayern's 2013-14 Bundesliga campaign in numbers

Bayern won the 2023-14 Bundesliga title by winning 29 matches, registering three draws and two defeats. Their two defeats came against Augsburg and Dortmund. Bayern recorded 19 consecutive wins in a season, which was a record in a Bundesliga season. They wrapped up the season with seven matches left. Robert Lewandowski led the goals tally with 20 strikes, while Franck Ribery amassed 11 assists.

5/9

Guardiola's second consecutive Bundesliga title on the bounce

In comparison to the previous season, the 2014-15 season saw Bayern only win the Bundesliga but fell short in the cup competitions. Guardiola guided the German outfit to another league title as they won 25 matches while registering four draws and five defeats. They lost the DFL Supercup and the DFB-Pokal against Dortmund. Bayern bowed out of the UCL semi-final after losing to Barcelona.

6/9

Breaking down their 2014-15 Bundesliga campaign in numbers

Bayern won 25 games in the 2014-15 Bundesliga season while registering four draws and five defeats. They were beaten by Wolfsburg, Monchengladbach, Leverkusen, Augsburg and Freiburg during the campaign. Lewandowski and Arjen Robben finished as joint second-highest goal-scorers in the league with 17 goals each. Meanwhile, Thomas Muller provided 11 assists, while also netting 13 goals. He scored Bayern's only hat-trick in the Bundesliga.

7/9

Bayern won their 25th Bundesliga crown in the 2015-16 season

In the 2015-16 season, Bayern once again defended their Bundesliga title and also pocketed the DFB-Pokal. They lost only two matches in the Bundesliga while registering 26 victories and four draws. Bayern overcame Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal final on penalties while losing to Wolfsburg on penalties in the DFL Supercup. They bowed out of the UCL semi-final against Atletico Madrid over two legs.

8/9

Breaking down their 2015-16 Bundesliga campaign in numbers

Bayern only lost two matches in the 2015-16 Bundesliga campaign where they amassed 28 victories and registered four draws. Their only two defeats came against Monchengladbach and Mainz. Lewandowski was the leading goal-scorer with 30 goals while Muller amassed 20 goals. Manuel Neuer kept 21 clean sheets in the 2015-16 Bundesliga, which is the most in a single campaign by any goalkeeper.

9/9

A look at the records broken by Guardiola

Guardiola went on a 28-game unbeaten run as a new Bayern manager in the 2013-14 Bundesliga season. It is the longest unbeaten streak for a new manager. Bayern in the 2013-14 season became champions in just 27 games, which is the fewest to win the title. Bayern won 19 consecutive games in the 2013-14 season, which is the longest winning run.