FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India kick-start campaign against formidable Kuwait

India defeated Kuwait in the SAFF Championship final on penalties (Photo credits: X/@ISL)

The Indian football team will return to action against Kuwait on November 16 to kick-start their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City. This will be India's 10th appearance at the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and they are aiming to make it to the third round, something which they have never achieved. Here's more.

India finished third in the 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

India's best FIFA World Cup qualifiers campaign came in 2002 when they finished third with 11 points. They were tied on points with second-placed Yemen while UAE topped the group with only 12 points. In the 2022 World Cup qualifiers campaign India again finished third but could only amass seven points. They progressed to the third round of the AFC Cup qualifiers.

A look at the tournament's format

AFC are allotted eight direct slots and one inter-confederation playoff. The qualification process involves five rounds before a team qualifies for the main event. In the second round, 32 teams are divided into nine groups and play each other on a home and away basis. The nine group winners and runners-up progress to the third round and qualify for the AFC Asian Cup.

Here are India's famous wins

India defeated UAE 1-0 in the 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Bangalore. It was the game that gave India confidence that the Blue Tigers could stand tall against the best teams. Similarly, India's 0-0 draw against reigning Asian Cup champions Qatar away from home in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers was also a big achievement in Indian football folklore.

India's 28-member squad for World Cup qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith. Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bos. Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh. Strikers: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul KP, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

Here's the schedule

India are in Group A alongside Qatar, Afghanistan and Kuwait. Igor Stimac's men will start their campaign against Kuwait on November 16 followed by the high-voltage clash against Qatar in Bhubaneswar on November 21. The next set of fixtures will be held in March and June next year following their participation at the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.

A look at the key players

Chhetri is India's highest goal-scorer in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers with nine goals. He will aim to increase his tally in the upcoming games. Similarly, Mahesh is in fine form having scored goals against Iraq and Malaysia in recent games. Gurpreet has appeared in 65 matches for India and will be crucial in these upcoming fixtures. Jhingan will also be key in defense.