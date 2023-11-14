Decoding India's record in ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals

India lost the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

India will face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup on November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It is the replay of the 2019 World Cup semi-final which India lost. The Men in Blue have featured in seven ODI World Cup semi-finals and suffered four defeats. Here we decode their ODI World Cup semi-final performances.

India's record at the World Cup semi-finals

India have reached the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup seven times. They have progressed with a win on three occasions while faltering four times. India won the semi-finals in 1983, 2003, and 2011. But they lost out in the 1987, 1996, 2015, and 2019 editions. India have lost two out of their three semi-finals played on home soil.

India's first-ever ODI World Cup semi-final triumph

Heading into the 1983 World Cup semi-final, England were considered favorites, but Indian bowlers proved their mettle with their exceptional performance on the day. England were bundled out for only 213, courtesy of some sensational spells from Kapil Dev, Roger Binny, and Mohinder Amarnath. India batted brilliantly, with knocks from Yashpal Sharma, Sandeep Patil, and Mohinder Amarnath steering them home in 55.4 overs.

India fell short versus England in the 1987 World Cup

India lost out to England in the 1987 World Cup semi-final as they were taken by surprise by a brilliant English batting performance. The visitors amassed a competitive 254/6, courtesy of a splendid century from Graham Gooch and a fifty from Mike Gatting. India folded for only 219 even though Mohammad Azharuddin gave some fight with his gritty 64. India lost by 35 runs.

The horrors of the 1996 World Cup semi-final

The disappointment and the horror of the 1996 World Cup semi-final are still fresh in every Indian cricket fan's mind. Sri Lanka batting first posted a total of 251/8 as Aravinda de Silva and Roshan Mahanama slammed crucial half-centuries. In reply, India lost quick wickets and were reduced to 120/8 before the crowd disrupted play and the match was abandoned. SL won by default.

A dominant win over Kenya in 2003 World Cup semi-final

India were brilliant with the bat against Kenya in the 2003 World Cup semi-final in Durban. Skipper Sourav Ganguly hammered an unbeaten century, while Sachin Tendulkar also played a brilliant 83-run knock, helping India post 270/4. In reply, only Steve Tikolo (56) gave some fight as Kenya were folded for 179 in 46.2 overs. Zaheer Khan claimed 3/14 from his 9.2 overs.

India's famous win over Pakistan in 2011 World Cup semi-final

One of India's memorable wins in the ODI World Cup knockout stage has to be the one over Pakistan in 2011 in Mohali. Batting first, Tendulkar hammered a 115-ball 85 along with contributions from Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina, which helped India post a competitive 260/9. In reply, all the Indian bowlers scalped two wickets each as Pakistan were bowled out for 231.

India succumbed to Australia's brilliance

India faced an in-form Australian team in the 2015 World Cup semi-final and fell short by 95 runs. Australia posted a mammoth 328/7 batting first, courtesy of a century from Steve Smith and an 81 from Aaron Finch. In reply, India could only manage 233 as only Mahendra Singh Dhoni touched the 50-run mark. James Faulkner claimed 3/59 from his nine overs.

India fell short against NZ in 2019 WC semi-final

India agonizingly fell short against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals. They lost the match by 18 runs across two days due to rain. NZ posted a total of 239/8 with crucial fifties from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor. In reply, India lost quick wickets, having succumbed to swing. They were folded for 221, with pacer Matt Henry taking 3/37.