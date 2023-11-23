Ishan Kishan breaks this record of Rishabh Pant: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 11:47 pm Nov 23, 202311:47 pm

Ishan Kishan smashed five sixes in Visakhapatnam (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India beat Australia in a high-scoring 1st T20I Visakhapatnam on November 23. They chased down 209, with Suryakumar Yadav leading them from the front. He shared a century stand with Ishan Kishan, who went on to smash a 39-ball 58. In the process, Ishan broke Rishabh Pant's record for the most sixes by a designated Indian wicket-keeper in T20Is. Here are the key stats.

Ishan slams his fifth T20I fifty

Ishan was watchful at the start after India lost two quick wickets. He scored just one run off his first seven balls. However, the left-handed batter broke the shackles and hammered a 39-ball 58. His knock was studded with 2 fours and 5 sixes. Ishan slammed his fifth half-century in T20Is. He also got past 700 runs in the format.

Most sixes by a designated Indian wicket-keeper in T20Is

Ishan slammed five sixes, now the most by a designated Indian wicket-keeper in T20Is. He broke the record of Pant, who hammered four maximums during his 42-ball 65* against the West Indies in 2019.

Ishan races past 700 T20I runs

Ishan, who made his T20I debut in 2021, has raced to 744 runs from 30 matches at an average of 25.65. The tally includes a healthy strike rate of 123.38. Notably, each of his five T20I fifties has come at home. The left-handed batter has 593 runs in this regard. This was Ishan's maiden T20I half-century of 2023.

Here's how India nailed the run-chase

India sustained a blow as Ruturaj Gaikwad departed for a diamond duck after a mix-up with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The latter smashed 21(8). Ishan and Suryakumar propelled India, who were 22/2 at one stage, past 130. However, Ishan and Tilak Varma were dismissed within 20 runs. SKY brought India closer to victory before they slumped from 194/4 to 208/8. However, Rinku got India home.