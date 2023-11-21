India vs Australia, T20I series: Presenting the statistical preview

1/10

Sports 4 min read

India vs Australia, T20I series: Presenting the statistical preview

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:13 pm Nov 21, 202304:13 pm

Zampa is Australia's highest T20I wicket-taker against India (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

India will begin their quest against Australia in a five-match T20I series starting on November 23 in Visakhapatnam. Most of the senior players on both teams will be rested after a gruelling ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. But it will be an opportunity for the new faces to prove their mettle on the big stage. Here we decode the stats.

2/10

A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have featured in 26 T20Is and India hold the upper hand in the head-to-head records. The Men in Blue have won 15 matches in comparison to Australia's 10 wins. A solitary game ended without any result. The Aussies have won only four out of the 10 T20Is they have played in India against the Men in Blue.

3/10

Australia have struggled against India in bilateral T20I series

Australia have a poor record against India in the bilateral T20I series. In the last decade, apart from their meeting in ICC events, the teams have played seven T20I series and the Aussies have won just once. Their only series win was in February 2019 when they defeated India 2-0. Since then, they have lost two T20I series against India, home and away.

4/10

Maxwell owns a strike rate of 141.74 against India (T20Is)

Glenn Maxwell will be key for Australia in this upcoming series as he has been in great form recently. He owns the second-most runs for Australia against India in T20Is with 438 runs in 19 matches at an average of 27.37. The dasher has compiled two fifties and a ton while striking at 141.74. He is behind Aaron Finch's runs tally against India (500).

5/10

Top stats on offer for Australian batters

Matthew Wade averages 51.28 against India in T20Is, having slammed 359 runs in 11 innings (50s: 3) with a strike rate of 154.74. Tim David owns a jaw-dropping strike rate of 173.94 in 14 T20Is while slamming 247 runs for Australia (50s: 2). Travis Head, who has been in sensational form, owns 460 runs in 20 T20Is at a strike rate of 140.67.

6/10

A look at the Indian batters in T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav has been in sensational form in T20Is with 433 runs this year at an average of 54.12. He has hammered three fifties and a ton in 2023. Yashasvi Jaiswal has also fared decently with 232 T20I runs in 2023. He owns a sensational century and fifty while striking at 161.11. Tilak Varma isn't far behind with 231 runs in T20Is this year.

7/10

Here's the Indian bowling attack in T20Is

Axar Patel has claimed eight wickets against Australia in three T20Is. He has maintained a solid economy of 6.30 against the Kangaroos. Arshdeep Singh is India's most successful T20I bowler in 2023 with 21 wickets from 15 matches at 20.04. Ravi Bishnoi has been good with the ball in 2023 as he claimed nine wickets from six T20Is at 17.00 (ER: 6.37).

8/10

Australia's highest wicket-taker against India in T20Is

Adam Zampa has been sensational for the Kangaroos in limited-overs cricket. As per ESPNCricinfo, he is the highest wicket-taker for Australia against India in the shortest format of the game. He owns 12 wickets from 14 T20Is at an average of 24.93. His best figures of 3/16 against India came in Nagpur last year, a match in which the Australian team lost.

9/10

Top stats on offer for Australian bowlers in T20Is

Sean Abbott is Australia's highest wicket-taker in T20Is this year with eight wickets from three matches. Nathan Ellis owns 18 wickets in eight T20Is with an impressive average of 11.88. Maxwell has claimed 39 wickets in 98 T20Is for Australia. Whereas Kane Richardson owns 44 wickets in 35 T20Is at an average of 23.29. Overall he has amassed 227 wickets in T20s.

10/10

Here are the upcoming milestones

Richardson is six wickets shy of completing 50 T20I scalps. Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis is just 154 runs short of reaching 1,000 T20I runs. SKY needs 67 runs to accomplish 500 T20I runs in 2023. Similarly, Maxwell is 62 runs away from completing 500 T20I runs against India. With 40 more runs, Head will become the 13th Australian to accomplish 500 runs in T20Is.