Rinku Singh vs Tim David: Decoding their death-overs stats (T20s)

1/8

Sports 3 min read

Rinku Singh vs Tim David: Decoding their death-overs stats (T20s)

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:40 pm Nov 21, 202303:40 pm

Both dashers have been stellar this year (Source: X/@ICC)

India will host Australia in a five-match T20I series, starting on November 23. With the next ICC T20 World Cup taking place in June next year, players across both camps would be raring to make a mark. Australia's Tim David and India's Rinku Singh will aim to ace the finisher's role. Here we decode their T20 stats in death overs this year.

2/8

David owns second-most death-over runs this year

David has accumulated 444 runs in death overs (16-20) this year across 28 innings. His strike rate in this phase has been a phenomenal 188.93. As many as 14 times, he has been dismissed in this phase. Notably, the tally also includes 37 sixes. Only veteran Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim (497) has accumulated more T20 runs in this phase this year.

3/8

A look at Rinku's death-overs returns this year

Rinku, who famously slammed five successive sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Gujarat Titans, has been stellar in death overs this year. In overs between 16 and 20, the southpaw has smoked 408 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 201.98. He has smacked as many as 35 sixes in this phase in 2023. The tally includes eight dismissals.

4/8

Rinku's overall numbers in slog overs

As far as his overall numbers in death overs are concerned, Rinku has scored 573 runs in 25 innings at a remarkable strike rate of 196.90. The 25-year-old left-handed batter has hammered 44 sixes in these overs. Notably, the southpaw made his Team India debut earlier this year following a dream run for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023.

5/8

David closing in on 2,000 runs in death overs

David, a former Singapore international, was fast-tracked into Australia's T20I team for the ICC T20 World Cup last year. He has truly been a nightmare for bowlers in the slog overs. In the last five overs, he has accumulated 1,904 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 189.26. He has smoked 144 sixes in this period.

6/8

A look at his Rinku's T20 numbers

Overall in T20 cricket, Rinku, who represents Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket, has garnered 2099 runs in 101 games at an average and strike rate of 33.85 and 145.66, respectively. The tally includes 13 half-centuries with his highest score being 79. Having batted in two T20I innings for India, he owns 75 runs at a strike rate of 208.33.

7/8

A look at David's T20 stats

In a career spanning over five years, David has played a total of 186 T20s. He has racked up 3,853 runs at 31.07. His astronomical strike rate of 163.67 has lured global franchises to rope him in. David has struck 15 T20 half-centuries so far with the best score of 92*. 805 of his T20 runs have come in international colors (SR: 162.95).

8/8