Suryakumar Yadav scripts this unique T20I record versus Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:16 am Nov 24, 202309:16 am

SKY has joined Kohli, Miller, Morgan in this elite list (Source: X/@BCCI)

The T20I series opener between India and Australia on November 23 marked Suryakumar Yadav's Team India captaincy debut. The dasher celebrated the occasion with a breathtaking 42-ball 80, which helped India chase down a mammoth 209. During the course, SKY also became just the fourth batter to accomplish 100 sixes as a non-opener in T20Is. Here are his stats.

A captain's knock from Suryakumar

Suryakumar gained redemption with a scintillating knock against the Aussies. He played with his usual bravado after India were reduced to 22/2 while chasing. Suryakumar played a captain's knock, having slammed 80 off 42 balls, a knock studded with a staggering 9 fours and 4 sixes. SKY departed toward the end after smashing his 16th T20I half-century. Rinku Singh eventually got India home.

SKY joins these names

Playing his 50th T20I as a non-opener, SKY has raced to 100 sixes. Eoin Morgan (120), Virat Kohli (106), and David Miller (105) are the only other batters with this milestone. Besides SKY, all the aforementioned names have played over 100 T20Is. His overall tally of 108 T20I maximums is only third to Rohit Sharma (182) and Kohli (117) among Indians.

SKY receives his 13th MoM award in T20Is

For his match-winning knock, Suryakumar was named the Player of the Match. He received this award for the 13th time in T20Is. SKY now has the third-most man-of-the-match awards in the shortest format after Kohli (15) and Mohammad Nabi (14). After the Visakhapatnam T20I, the Indian batter went past Rohit (12) on this list.

Suryakumar Yadav: A giant in T20Is

Suryakumar has been ruling the T20I format since his debut in March 2021. He boasts 1,921 runs in 54 T20Is at 46.85, striking at 173.37. The tally includes three centuries and 16 fifties. Last year, SKY became the first Indian cricketer to slam over 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. He finished with 1,164 runs in 2022, striking at 187.43.

Highest strike rate in T20Is

Suryakumar has 19 fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket. His strike rates in each of these innings read as (starting from his first) - 183.8, 147.06, 155, 209.6, 212.7, 172.7, 261.5, 191.6, 151.5, 277.2, 204, 170, 244, 217.6, 141.66, 219.60, 188.64, 135.55, and 190.47. Suryakumar has an overall strike rate of 173.37 in T20Is, the highest by any batter (Minimum: 1,000 runs).