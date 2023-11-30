T20 WC Qualifiers, Sean Williams hammers 60 versus Kenya: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:05 pm Nov 30, 202305:05 pm

Sean Williams played a solid knock for Zimbabwe against Kenya in their final match of the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Sean Williams played a solid knock for Zimbabwe against Kenya in their final match of the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers (Africa region). Zimbabwe, who missed out on qualification for the 2024 T20 World Cup at Uganda's expense, finished third in the Africa Region Qualifier 2023. Williams was superb against Kenya, hammering a whirlwind 60 from 26 balls. Here are the key stats.

Williams floors Kenya with a whirlwind knock

Williams came in when his side was 88/1. He shared a 42-run stand with Sikandar Raza, who slammed a ferocious 82. Williams shared a fifty-plus stand alongside Innocent Kaia and helped his side to post a mammoth score of 217/4 in 20 overs. His 26-ball 60 floored the Kenyans. Williams smacked four fours and five sixes. He struck at 230.77.

10th T20 fifty for Williams

Williams 60 saw him get to 1,580 runs in T20Is. He averages 24.30, slamming a 10th fifty in the format. Overall, he has 2,141 runs in T20 cricket at 23.27. He slammed his 11th T20 fifty.

Zimbabwe tame Kenya by 110 runs

Raza slammed a defiant 82 against Kenya and alongside fellow half-centurion Williams, the two contributed majorly to Zimbabwe's score of 217. In response, both Raza and Williams picked two wickets each as the Kenyan side managed 107/8 in 20 overs. Zimbabwe finished with four wins and two losses (8 points). Uganda qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 after finishing second.