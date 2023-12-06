Revisiting the iconic Test matches between Australia and Pakistan

David Warner slams 335* against Pakistan in 2019 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australia are all set to host Pakistan in a three-match Test series, starting on December 14. Australia have a sensational record against Pakistan in the longest format of the game. Interestingly, Pakistan have not won a Test Down Under in the 21st century. Australia would want to maintain their dominance. Here we decode the most memorable matches between the two teams.

Pakistan's Sydney masterclass from 1995

Pakistan have won only four Test matches on Australian soil. One such win came in Sydney in 1995 when they won by 74 runs. Riding on a century from Ijaz Ahmed, Pakistan compiled 299. However, Wasim Akram and Mushtaq Ahmed scalped nine wickets to hand Pakistan the lead. Australia were bundled out for 172 in the second innings courtesy of a fifer from Mushtaq.

Pakistan's first Test series win over Australia in 20 years

Pakistan's 356-run win over Australia in 2014 in Abu Dhabi resulted in their first-ever series win over the Kangaroos in 20 years. Pakistan compiled 570/6d in the first innings before bundling out Australia for only 261. The Men in Green added 293/3d as Australia folded for only 246 while chasing a mammoth 603 in the second innings. Misbah-ul-Haq slammed centuries in either innings.

Australia's 115-run victory over Pakistan in 2022

Australia claimed a 115-run victory over Pakistan in Lahore last year. The visitors posted 391 runs in the first innings before bowling out Pakistan for 268. Pat Cummins finished with 5/56. In the second innings, Australia compiled 227/3d courtesy of a century from Usman Khawaja. Eventually, Pakistan were bundled out for 235 as Nathan Lyon starred for Australia with 5/83.

Warner's heroics helped Australia prevail over Pakistan in 2019

Australia triumphed over Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs in Sydney in 2019. Courtesy of David Warner's 335*, Australia compiled a total of 589/3d before bowling out Pakistan for 302 in the first innings. Later, they imposed the follow-on and bundled out Pakistan again for 239. Mitchell Starc scalped 6/66 in the first innings, whereas Lyon claimed 5/69 in the second innings.

Australia's biggest win over Pakistan in Tests

Australia registered their biggest Test win over Pakistan in Sharjah back in 2002. Pakistan folded for only 59 in the first innings as Shane Warne finished with 4/11. In reply, Australia compiled 310 runs courtesy of Matthew Hayden's 119. Pakistan failed once again as they were bundled out for 53, and Warne scalped another four-fer. Australia won the match by innings and 198 runs.