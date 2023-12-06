Premier League leaders Arsenal pip Luton Town 4-3: Key stats

Arsenal claimed a 4-3 win over Luton (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

A resilient Luton Town were left heartbroken with a last-gasp goal from Declan Rice to lose 3-4 against Premier League 2023-24 leaders Arsenal on matchday 15. The hosts went behind after Gabriel Martinelli's opener. Gabriel Osho made it 1-1 before Gabriel Jesus scored. In the second half, Luton equalized and then took the lead. However. Kai Havertz and Declan Rice helped Arsenal win.

4th Premier League win in a row for Arsenal

After 15 matches, Arsenal have claimed 36 points (W11). They have a five-point lead over second-placed Liverpool after claiming a fourth successive league win. Luton are 17th after losing at the death. This was their 10th league defeat. Arsenal had nine shots on target from 23 attempts. Luton had four shots on target. The Gunners had a 67% pass accuracy.

A solid 4-3 win for the Gunners

Bukayo Saka provided an assist for Martinelli in the 20th minute as Arsenal went ahead. Kenilworth Road erupted after Osho equalized with a header five minutes later. Ben White's cross saw Jesus score from a header in the 45th minute. Two mistakes from Arsenal keeper David Raya saw Luton go 3-2 up. Havertz made it 3-3 before Rice scored in the 97th minute.

Records scripted by Arsenal's Rice

As per Opta, Rice's winner at 96:23 was Arsenal's latest winning goal on record (since 2006-07) in a Premier League away game. Rice became the third different Arsenal player to score two 90th-minute winning goals in a single Premier League season after Ian Wright (1993-94 and 1995-96) and Nicklas Bendtner (2009-10).

200 Arsenal appearances for Saka in all competitions

Saka made his 200th appearance for Arsenal in all competitions. At 22 years and 91 days, he became the fourth youngest to reach the milestone for the club. Making his 149th Premier League appearance, Saka registered his 32nd assist.

Key numbers for the Arsenal players

England winger Saka has raced to 11 goals involvement in the 2023-24 season (G5 A6). Brazilian forward Martinelli managed his 28th Premier League goal, including two in the ongoing season. Former Manchester City forward Jesus scored his 71st Premier League goal, including 13 for Arsenal since joining the London club in the summer of 2022. Havertz scored his fourth Arsenal goal across competitions.

The power of 25!

As per Squawka, Saka has scored or assisted against all 25 teams he has faced in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Arteta has won a game against all 25 teams he's faced as a manager in the Premier League.