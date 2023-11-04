Premier League 2023-24, Manchester United edge past Fulham 1-0: Stats

1/8

Sports 3 min read

Premier League 2023-24, Manchester United edge past Fulham 1-0: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:11 pm Nov 04, 202308:11 pm

Bruno Fernandes scored the late winner against Fulham

Manchester United edged past Fulham 1-0 in matchday 11 of the 2023-24 Premier League on Saturday at the Craven Cottage. A stoppage-time goal from Bruno Fernandes proved to be the difference between the two teams. Erik ten Hag's men have returned to winning ways with this crucial away match. The Red Devils also climbed up to sixth position in the Premier League standings.

2/8

Manchester United attain these Premier League records

Manchester United extend their winning streak against Fulham in away Premier League matches to seven. After winning consecutive PL matches against United in March/December 2009, Fulham are winless in their last 16 clashes against the Red Devils (D3, L13). United have now just two of their last 12 PL games in London (D4, L7). Both the wins have come against Fulham.

3/8

A poor show from Antony!

As per Squawka, Antony didn't create a solitary chance nor did he take a shot during his 62 minutes on the field against the Cottagers. He was dribbled past thrice in the game, the most dibbled past player on the pitch.

4/8

Manchester United's unbeaten streak against Fulham continues

As per Opta, Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League games against Fulham. It includes 13 wins and three draws. The win at the Craven Cottage means they have won three consecutive Premier League away games for the first time since December 2020. They won 10 away PL games between June and December 2020.

5/8

Bruno Fernandes shines in his 200th appearance for United

Fernandes netted the decisive goal in the stoppage time which helped United win the match. In his 200th appearance for the club, Fernandes has netted 67 goals in all competitions. In 135 PL matches, he has scored 47 goals for the club, while providing 35 assists. He slammed home his third league goal in the 2023-24 season.

6/8

How did the game pan out?

United had a bright start with Scott McTominay scoring in the eighth minute. But later VAR cancelled it due to offside. However, they kept pushing in search of the goal in what was a dull first half. The second half saw some action but still, both teams struggled to break the deadlock. Ultimately, Fernandes showed great footwork to score the winner in stoppage time.

7/8

A look at the match stats

Fulham had 18 attempts in comparison to United's 12 while the latter had five shots on target. The visitors maintained 55% possession while amassing 450 passes. The Red Devils clocked a passing accuracy of 78%. Fulham earned nine corners to United's four.

8/8

United climb up to sixth position in the PL standings

With this win, United have jumped up to the sixth spot as they have earned 18 points from six wins after 11 matches. Tottenham and Arsenal occupy the top two positions in the Premier League standings with 26 and 24 points respectively from 10 matches. Meanwhile, Fulham have suffered their fifth defeat and are 14th in the standings with only 12 points.