IPL 2024 auction: Indian batters who can gain massive bids

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:05 pm Dec 05, 202311:05 pm

Manish Pandey can attract a lot of bids in the IPL 2024 auction (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

The Indian Premier League has often given several Indian batters the platform that they needed to explode in the international scene. With the IPL 2024 auction coming up on December 19 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, teams will look to strengthen their rosters and may pick a few Indian batters from the player pool. Here are five Indian batters who may get picked.

Sameer Rizvi may get a high bid

Sameer Rizvi saw his stocks rise after a sensational UPT20 League where he played some breath-taking knocks. He represented Kanpur Superstars and compiled 455 runs in nine matches at 50.56. Rizvi has amassed 277 runs in seven matches in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, slamming two fifties at a strike rate of 139.89. The youngster can be a future investment for many teams.

Urvil Patel can be in demand

Urvil Patel can be that underrated pick in the IPL 2024 auction. The youngster from Gujarat is a potent opening batter who also keeps wickets. He recently hammered the second-fastest List-A century by an Indian in only 41 balls in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Overall, Urvil has compiled 847 runs in 41 T20Is at a strike rate of 155.41.

Harvik Desai can also be an option

Saurashtra youngster, Harvik Desai had a blazing 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 336 runs from seven matches at an average of 67.20. The 24-year-old hammered two fifties and a solitary hundred. The youngster, who also provides a wicket-keeping option, will be a major bonus for many teams. Overall, Harvik has slammed 691 runs in 27 T20s at a strike rate of 134.17.

Manish Pandey may attract bidders

IPL veteran Manish Pandey was released by Delhi Capitals ﻿earlier, but the Karnataka-based batters may still get a team in the upcoming auction. Pandey owns 3,808 runs in 170 IPL matches at 29.07. He slammed 22 fifties and a solitary hundred. The veteran batter only scored 160 runs last season in 10 matches. However, teams that mostly look for experience will go for him.

Shahrukh Khan can start a bidding war

Shahrukh Khan is one of the hottest domestic properties in the IPL 2024 auction. The Tamil Nadu dasher has been brilliant as a finisher in domestic cricket. Though he has shown glimpses of his talent in the IPL as well, he has not quite set the mega event on fire. Many experts feel that he can fetch a handsome amount of money.