Nov 22, 2023

Gambhir was the team mentor at Lucknow Super Giants for two seasons

Indian Premier League outfit Kolkata Knight Riders have signed former franchise skipper Gautam Gambhir as a mentor. He will be joining head coach Chandrakant Pandit as part of the support staff. Gambhir had a successful association with KKR in the past, guiding them to two IPL honors. Before this, Gambhir was the team mentor at Lucknow Super Giants for two seasons. Here's more.

Gambhir opens up on his decision to join KKR

"I am not an emotional person and not many things move me, but this is different," said Gambhir as per KKR's website. He also said there is a lump in his throat and fire in his heart as he will be donning the purple and gold jersey once again. Gambhir said he is hungry as he returns to the city of joy.

Gambhir guided LSG to the playoffs over two seasons

LSG made their entry alongside Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 season. Gambhir was roped in as LSG's mentor. He worked with Andy Flower (head coach). LSG finished third in the IPL 2022 league stage before being ousted in the Eliminator by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Last season, LSG finished third once again before losing the Eliminator to Mumbai Indians.

Key details about LSG's management

Earlier, LSG roped in former India spinner Sridharan Sriram as the assistant coach for the IPL 2024 season. Sriram joined Justin Langer, who was appointed as the head coach of the KL Rahul-led side earlier in the year. Notably, LSG and head coach Flower parted ways after IPL 2023. Former Zimbabwe cricketer Flower joined Royal Challengers Bangalore thereafter as their head coach.

Gambhir's stats at KKR

Gambhir played a key role at KKR as a player and captain. He remains the top scorer for the side with 3,035 runs at 31.61. Gambhir clocked 27 fifties and helped the side win the IPL in 2012 and 2014. He led the side in 108 matches, winning 61 and losing 46 (tie: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, he had a win percentage of 56.48.