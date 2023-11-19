NZ's Test series in Bangladesh: All you need to know

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:30 pm Nov 19, 202312:30 pm

New Zealand will face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

New Zealand are all set to tour Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, starting on November 28. The Kiwis won the ODI series before the ICC Cricket World Cup, which was a historic win for them on Bangladeshi soil. New Zealand will be without the services of their star speedster Matt Henry. Here is all you need to know about NZ's tour of Bangladesh.

Here is a look at the schedule and venue

The first Test will start on November 28 at the Sylhet International Stadium and will continue till December 2. The second Test will commence on December 6 and will run till December 10 at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. Both Tests will start at 9:00am IST.

Najmul Shanto has been appointed captain for the Test series

The BCB has appointed Najmul Shanto as the new Test captain as Shakib Al Hasan is out injured. He suffered the injury in the World Cup. Additionally, Litton Das﻿ is also on a month's break as he wants to spend time with his newborn daughter. Shanto, who was Bangladesh's vice-captain for the World Cup will be leading the Tigers in the upcoming Test series.

A look at the Bangladesh squad for the Test series

Bangladesh squad for the NZ Test series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Hasan Morad. Left-arm spinner Morad earned his first call-up while uncapped players like Shahadat and Hasan have also been included in the squad.

Neil Wagner has replaced Matt Henry in the NZ squad

Henry sustained an injury against South Africa in the 2023 World Cup and he has been replaced by Neil Wagner. Wagner was also out injured and has missed two rounds of Plunkett Shield games but has returned to action earlier this week. He featured for NZ in their last Test against SL in March 2023. Wagner has claimed 258 wickets in 63 Tests.

A look at NZ's squad for the Test series

NZ squad for the Test series: Tim Southee (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Kane Williamson, Will Young, and Neil Wagner.

Here's the head-to-head record

NZ and Bangladesh have featured in 17 Tests, while the Kiwis prevailed in 13 games, Bangladesh won only a single Test. The teams played three draws. The Bangla Tigers had drawn their last series in 2022. Bangladesh registered their first and only win over NZ at Mount Maunganui last year by eight wickets. It was a historic moment for the Bangladesh Test team.

Here are Bangladesh's key performers

Mushfiqur has amassed 442 runs against NZ in nine Test matches at 34. He has slammed a solitary hundred and two fifties. Shanto is Bangladesh's highest run-getter in Test cricket this year with 274 runs at 68.50 (100s: 2). He owns 144 runs against NZ. Mehidy has scalped 10 wickets against NZ in five Tests. Shoriful has claimed five scalps against the Kiwis.

Here are NZ's key performers

Latham is NZ's second-highest run-getter against Bangladesh with 734 runs in six Tests at an average of 91.75. He has slammed three hundred and a solitary fifty (HS: 252). Williamson has also compiled 683 runs against Bangladesh, slamming three centuries and four fifties. Wagner is NZ's second-most wicket-taker against Bangladesh with 39 wickets. Meanwhile, Southee has claimed 29 scalps versus the Bangla Tigers.