IPL 2024: RR trade Devdutt Padikkal for LSG's Avesh Khan

By Rajdeep Saha 04:31 pm Nov 22, 202304:31 pm

RR have traded in pacer Avesh Khan from Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals have parted ways with former Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Devdutt Padikkal. RR have traded in pacer Avesh Khan from Lucknow Super Giants as Padikkal moves the other side. It's a straight swap deal. As per ESPNcricinfo the franchises and players agreed on the trade in the past week with the BCCI set to put a stamp this week. Here are further details.

Key details about the two players

Former Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh was bought by the Super Giants in the mega auction in 2022 for Rs. 10 crore. Meanwhile, the Royals paid Rs. 7.75 crore for Padikkal. Both the players were retained by the respective franchises this year. In 11 matches, Padikkal scored 261 runs for RR at 26.10. Meanwhile, Avesh clocked eight scalps from nine matches at 35.37 (ER: 9.75).