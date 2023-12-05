Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Sanju Samson clocks 128 versus Railways

Sanju Samson hammered his second List A century (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Sanju Samson played a sensational knock against Railways in the ongoing 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday. The Kerala captain led from the front with a 139-ball 128, bringing up his second century in List A cricket. However, his hundred was not enough as Kerala were restricted to 237/8 from their 50 overs, falling short by 18 runs. Here we decode his stats.

A captain's knock from Samson

Samson came to the crease when Kerala were reeling 26/3 in 8.5 overs. He added 33 runs with Krishna Prasad before stitching a crucial 138-run partnership along with Shreyas Gopal. They took the total close to the 200-run mark. Even after Gopal's dismissal, Samson kept fighting. He added 34 runs with Basil Thampi. Eventually, Samson was dismissed by Rahul Sharma in the 50th over.

Samson averages 52.80 in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Samson has been the standout performer for Kerala in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has amassed 264 runs in six innings at an impressive average of 52.80. Besides, slamming a century, he also owns a fifty in this edition of the competition.

A look at Samson's List A numbers

Playing his 124th List A match, the 29-year-old has compiled 3,338 runs at an average of 33.38. He owns two centuries and 16 fifties in this format. His highest score of 212* came in the 2019 Vijay Hazare Trophy against Goa. Samson has also featured in 13 ODIs for India, amassing 390 runs at 55.71. He has slammed three fifties.

Samson makes a comeback to India's ODI setup against SA

After being left out of the T20I setup, Samson has made a comeback to India's ODI setup as they will tour South Africa this coming December. Samson was left out of the Asia Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup squad but under the leadership of KL Rahul, the 29-year will return to action. He has done decently in his limited opportunities in ODIs.