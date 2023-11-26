India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Matthew Wade elects to field

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Matthew Wade elects to field

By Parth Dhall 06:39 pm Nov 26, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav smashed 80 for India in the 1st T20I (Image source: X/@BCCI)

After a thrilling opening encounter, India and Australia are set to clash in the second T20I of the five-match series on November 26. The series opener went down to the wire as the Aussies couldn't defend 208. Though the Indian batters looked solid, there is room for improvement in the bowling department. Australian captain Matthew Wade has won the toss and elected to field.

Zampa, Maxwell return for Australia; no changes in Indian XI

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and Prasidh Krishna. Australia (Playing XI): Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (captain and wicket-keeper), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Tanveer Sangha.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have featured in 27 T20Is and India hold the upper hand in the head-to-head records. The Men in Blue have won 16 matches in comparison to Australia's 10 wins. A solitary game ended without any result. The Aussies have won only four out of the 11 T20Is they have played in India against the Men in Blue.

Venue, timing, broadcast details, and more

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The match will begin at 7:00pm IST. One can watch the match live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex. Live streaming is available on the JioCinema app and website. A balanced surface is expected with some help for spinners. India have played thrice here, winning twice.

Key numbers on offer

Suryakumar has been in sensational form in T20Is with 513 runs this year at 57. He has hammered four fifties and a ton in 2023. Arshdeep is India's most successful T20I bowler in 2023 with 22 wickets from 16 matches at 22. Wade averages 51.28 against India in T20Is. Inglis smashed the joint-fastest T20I century for Australia in the opener (47 balls).