Indian bowlers register this massive ODI World Cup record: Details

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Indian bowlers register this massive ODI World Cup record: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 07:46 pm Nov 19, 202307:46 pm

India's tally of 98 scalps is now the best by a side in a single campaign (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Indian bowlers have scripted a massive record at the ICC Cricket World Cup. As per Cricbuzz, by picking the third wicket of Australia in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, India have now recorded the most wickets by a team in a single edition of the global event. Indian bowlers have claimed 98 scalps in the ongoing World Cup.

2/4

Bumrah hands India the record

India got to the feat when Jasprit Bumrah trapped Steve Smith LBW in the seventh over, reducing the Aussies to 47/3. Bumrah claimed his second wicket with Mohammed Shami picking the other.

3/4

Indian bowlers break this World Cup record of Australia

As mentioned, India's tally of 98 scalps is now the best by a side in a single campaign. India broke the record of Australia, who took 97 scalps in the 2007 edition. Australia are also third on the list with 96 wickets in 2003. England are the only other side with 90-plus wickets (90) in a single World Cup campaign (2019).

4/4

Australia are chasing 241 to win the 2023 World Cup

Australia bowled India out for 240 earlier. Rohit Sharma was solid with a quickfire 47 as India were 80/2 after 10 overs. However, Shreyas Iyer's dismissal (81/3) saw the Aussies steal India's thunder. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul had to do the repair work as Australia were in control, slowing down the flow. India struggled and got to 240. Mitchell Starc claimed a three-fer.