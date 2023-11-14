Virat Kohli averages 56.59 against New Zealand in ODIs: Stats

By Parth Dhall 06:12 pm Nov 14, 2023

Virat Kohli smashed 95 against New Zealand in Dharamsala

Once again, India will bank upon Virat Kohli's prowess in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup first semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kohli, the leading run-scorer of the ongoing tournament, struck a superb 95 against the Black Caps in the league stage. He averages an incredible 56.59 in front of the Kiwis in ODI cricket.

Fourth-most ODI runs against New Zealand

Kohli has featured in 30 ODIs against New Zealand as of now. He owns 1,528 runs at a remarkable average of 56.59. The tally includes five tons and nine half-centuries. Kohli has a strike rate of 95.14 against New Zealand in the format. Kohli is only behind Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, and Kumar Sangakkara in terms of ODI runs against NZ.

Over 1,000 runs against NZ in home ODIs

With his 95-run knock against New Zealand, Kohli attained another feat. He is now the only player to have scored over 1,000 runs against New Zealand in home ODIs. Kohli now has 1,005 ODI runs at a phenomenal average of 71.78 in this regard. No other batter has even 900 runs against the Black Caps in home ODIs.

Second Indian with this mark

Besides going past 1,000 home ODI runs, Kohli also surpassed 1,500 runs versus New Zealand. He is only the second Indian with this feat, joining Tendulkar, who piled on 1,750 runs. Overall, Kohli was the fifth to reach the figure in ODI cricket.

Kohli eyes this feat of Tendulkar

Kohli has been on song and is the leading run-scorer in World Cup 2023. He has smashed 594 runs from nine matches at an astonishing average of 99.00. The tally includes two tons and five half-centuries. In the upcoming encounter, Kohli could break Tendulkar's record for scoring the most runs in a World Cup edition (673 in 2003).

Kohli has over 13,500 ODI runs

Kohli is the fourth-highest run-getter in ODI cricket. He is one of only five men with over 13,000 runs in this format. The Indian batter currently tallies 13,677 runs in 290 matches at an average of 58.44. He has compiled the joint-most ODI centuries (49) with Tendulkar. Kohli has amassed 5,449 runs in 95 ODIs as India's captain at an average of 72.65.