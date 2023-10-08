World Cup: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan attain a forgettable record

World Cup: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan attain a forgettable record

By Parth Dhall 07:30 pm Oct 08, 2023

Rohit Sharma recorded a six-ball duck

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood got Australia off to an incredible start after they were bundled out for 199 against India in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Chennai. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan departed without scoring as Australia's pace duo was on fire. This was the second instance of both Indian openers departing for a duck in men's ICC events.

Why does this story matter?

During the famous 1983 World Cup, India were involved in a classic against Zimbabwe, a strong side back then. Batting first, India were reduced to 9/4 before the legendary Kapil Dev smacked a record-breaking 175*. In that match, both openers Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth were dismissed for a duck. Until today, that was the only such instance for India in World Cup history.

Australia's fiery opening spell

Starc and Hazlewood came out all guns blazing as Australia attempted to defend a modest 200. The former dismissed Ishan for a golden duck on the fourth ball of the second innings. Ishan flashed at a delivery outside off stump, and the ball took the outside edge. In the very next over, Hazlewood dismissed Rohit by trapping him in front.

Similarities from the 2019 WC semi-final

Hazlewood, after dismissing the Indian skipper, got rid of Shreyas Iyer in the same over. India were 2/3 after two overs. India's score after 3.1 overs (5/3) brought back the daunting memories of the 2019 World Cup semi-final. India had a similar start while chasing 240 against New Zealand. It was India's last World Cup encounter before this match.