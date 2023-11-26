India post their highest T20I score versus Australia: Key stats



The Indian cricket team posted a mammoth 235/4 versus Australia in the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. Fifties from the blades of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ishan Kishan helped India big time with Rinku Singh shining toward the death. India, who posted 200-plus scores in successive games in the series, registered their highest T20I score against the Aussies. Here we decode the stats.

The fifth-highest score for India in T20Is

As per ESPNcricinfo, India's score of 235/4 is their fifth-highest score in T20Is. India's best score remains 260/5 versus Sri Lanka in December 2017. India also bettered their previous best score of 209/8 achieved in the first encounter of the ongoing series in Visakhapatnam. India managed to record their fifth score of 200-plus in T20Is versus the Aussies.

The second-highest team total versus Australia in T20Is

As per Cricbuzz, India have posted the second-highest innings score versus Australia in T20Is. New Zealand's 243/6 in Auckland, 2018 remains the highest score against Australia in the 20-over format.

Highest first innings score record for India versus Australia

India recorded their fourth-highest score in T20Is while batting first. 260/5 vs SL, Indore, 2017 remains India's best score while batting first. This is followed by 240/3 vs WI, Mumbai WS, 2019 237/3 vs SA, Guwahati, 2022, and 235/4 vs AUS, Thiruvananthapuram, 2023. Meanwhile, India also managed to post the highest first innings total in T20Is between the two sides.

How did India's innings shape up?

Openers Jaiswal and Gaikwad added 77 runs. Jaiswal managed a 25-ball 53. He has registered the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the Powerplay of a T20I. Gaikwad and Kishan added a fifty-plus stand before Rinku's nine-ball 31 helped India finish well.