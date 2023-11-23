India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav elects to field

Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in the series (Image source: X/@BCCI)

T20 Internationals once again take center stage following the high of an action-packed ICC Cricket World Cup. The two finalists, India and Australia, are set to clash again, albeit in a different format. Suryakumar Yadav is leading Team India, while Matthew Wade has the baton for the Men in Yellow. India have elected to field in the first of the five T20I series.

A look at the two sides

Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (captain and wicket-keeper), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, and Tanveer Sangha. India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and Prasidh Krishna.

Venue, timing, broadcast details, and more

The 1st T20I between India and Australia will be played at Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. A balanced surface is expected with some help for spinners. India have played thrice here (W2 L1). The match will begin at 7:00pm IST. One can watch the match live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex. Live streaming is available on the JioCinema app and website.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have featured in 26 T20Is, and India hold the upper hand in the head-to-head records. The Men in Blue have won 15 matches in comparison to Australia's 10 wins. A solitary game ended without any result. Meanwhile, the Aussies have won only four out of the 10 T20Is they have played in India against the Men in Blue.

Here are the notable stats

Suryakumar has been in sensational form in T20Is with 433 runs this year at 54.12. He has hammered three fifties and a ton in 2023. Arshdeep is India's most successful T20I bowler in 2023 with 21 wickets from 15 matches at 20.04. Wade averages 51.28 against India in T20Is. Head owns 460 runs in 20 T20Is at a strike rate of 140.67.

Ninth different Indian T20I captain since 2021

As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar has become the ninth player to lead India in T20Is since the start of 2021. He is also the fourth such captain this year after Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ruturaj Gaikwad.