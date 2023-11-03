Manchester United: Decoding the stats of managers post Alex Ferguson

Erik ten Hag is under the cosh at Manchester United (Photo credit: X/@FabrizioRomano)

Manchester United's most successful era was managed by Alex Ferguson, who is considered one of the greatest football coaches of all time. The Scottish tactician was at the club for 26 years since November 1986 and retired at the end of the 2012-13 season. He was United's longest-serving manager. Since then, United have had to chop and change managers. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Ferguson helped United win a record 13 Premier League honors, besides other titles. Ever since Ferguson's departure in 2013, United have found it difficult to land silverware. Overall, the Red Devils have won four major trophies since 2013, including a Europa League and League Cup title under Jose Mourinho, a League Cup under Erik Ten Hag and an FA Cup under Louis van Gaal.

Moyes had a forgettable outing as United manager

David Moyes was seen as Ferguson's ideal successor at United and was handed a six-year contract. He lasted just 10 months at the club. Under him, United failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1995. In 51 games, Moyes led United to 27 victories (D9, L15), registering a 52.94 win percentage. Moyes won the FA Community Shield with United.

Louis van Gaal won the FA Cup in 2016

Van Gaal replaced Moyes and guided United to the FA Cup in his second season in charge. Despite the FA Cup win, United sacked the Dutchman, appointing Mourinho after Manchester City landed Pep Guardiola. Van Gaal had led United to fourth and fifth-place finishes during his two seasons. He oversaw 103 games guiding the club to 54 wins while suffering 24 defeats (25 draws).

United's most successful manager since Ferguson's retirement

Mourinho had a brilliant start to his life at United. He won three trophies, including the Community Shield. Despite a sixth-place finish in the Premier League, the Europa League win helped them gain Champions League qualification. In 2017-18, he helped United finish second in the Premier League. Overall, Mourinho featured in 114 matches for United, winning 84 and suffering 28 defeats (32 draws).

Solskjaer failed to bring silverware

Former United legend Solskjaer initially took up the caretaker role before being appointed permanent manager. Solskjaer guided United to third place in the 2019-20 PL season followed by finishing second in the 2020-21 season. They also reached the Europa League final where they lost on penalties against Villarreal. In 168 matches, Solskjaer registered 91 victories while suffering 40 defeats (37 draws).

Ralf Rangnick had a short stint as interim manager

Former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick joined United as their interim manager after Solskjaer's departure. The German managed United in 31 matches, winning 11 games while suffering eight defeats with a win percentage of 35.48. Rangnick stepped down from the consultancy role in May 2022.

Ten Hag is undergoing a tough period

Ten Hag joined United in April 2022 and started with two consecutive defeats in the PL. However, he changed things around as United found a rhythm. He guided the club to a 3rd-place finish in the league, besides winning the 2022-23 Carabao Cup. United lost the FA Cup final against City. The Red Devils also reached the quarters of the Europa League.

Ten Hag's numbers at United

Ten Hag has managed United in 77 matches across competitions to date. He has helped United win 48 matches, besides drawing nine and losing 20. In the 2023-24 season, United have suffered eight defeats in all competitions (W7).