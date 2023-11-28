Glenn Maxwell smashes joint-fastest T20I century for Australia, breaks records

Glenn Maxwell smashes joint-fastest T20I century for Australia, breaks records

By Parth Dhall 11:19 pm Nov 28, 2023

Glenn Maxwell smashed his fourth ton in T20I cricket

Days after smashing an uncanny double-ton in the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australian batter Glenn Maxwell tore apart the Indian bowling attack in the 3rd T20I in Guwahati. The right-handed batter came out all guns blazing, helping Australia chase a mammoth 223 in the final over. Maxwell smashed a 47-ball century, the joint-fastest for Australia in T20Is. This was also his fourth T20I ton.

Maxwell's onslaught stuns India

Maxwell took Australia past 120 after three batters departed. His onslaught continued even though Marcus Stoinis and Tim David got dismissed. Australia needed 49 runs off the last three, and Maxwell went big. He hammered a six and three fours in the final over, helping Australia chase 21 runs. Maxwell slammed an unbeaten 104(48). The knock included 13 fours and 7 sixes.

Joint-fastest T20I ton for Australia

Maxwell now has the joint-fastest ton by an Australian batter in T20Is. He equaled Aaron Finch and his current teammate Josh Inglis. The former Australian skipper hammered a 47-ball ton against England in 2013 in Southampton, while Inglis reached three figures in as many as balls in the 1st T20I of the ongoing series. Notably, Maxwell also scored a 49-ball ton in 2016.

Australia chase 223 on the final ball in Guwahati

India slumped to 24/2 after Australia elected to field. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav took India past 80. Tilak Varma joined Gaikwad, sharing a century-plus stand. India scored 79 runs in the last five (222/3). Travis Head started with a bang, taking Australia past 60 quickly. Maxwell and Matthew Wade propelled Australia past 200. The duo chased 21 runs in the final over.