Decoding the POTM award winners in WC finals for Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:04 am Nov 20, 202311:04 am

Travis Head became the third Australian with ton in WC finals (Source: X/@ICC)

Team Australia claimed a record-extending sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title after beating India in the final in Ahmedabad. It was indeed a thrilling campaign for the Aussies, who were once at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, the Aussies dominated the summit clash and walked away with a comfortable six-wicket triumph. Here are Australia's Player-of-the-Match awardees in the ODI WC finals.

Boon powered Australia to their maiden title

Australia lifted their maiden ODI WC title in the 1987 edition. On a tricky Kolkata surface, Australia finished at 253/5 against England as opener David Boon starred with a 125-ball 75. He paced his knock to perfection and recorded 70-plus stands with Geoff Marsh and Dean Jones. His efforts proved to be fruitful as Australia won by seven runs. Boon received the POTM award.

When Shane Warne spun his web

The 1999 WC final between Australia and Pakistan witnessed a Shane Warne special as the leg-spinner was almost unplayable on the big day. The legendary bowler ran through the Pakistan line-up and returned with 4/33 in nine overs. His efforts meant the Men in Green were folded for 132. Australia recorded a comfortable eight-wicket triumph as Warner was named the POTM.

Ricky Ponting's blitzkrieg against India

Australia went on to punish a mediocre Indian bowling unit in the final of the 2003 World Cup. Ricky Ponting was at his absolute best and hammered an unbeaten 140. He slammed four fours and five sixes. He shared an unbeaten 234-run stand alongside Damien Martyn (88*) as Australia posted 359/2. As the Aussies won by 125 runs, Ponting was named the POTM.

Gilchrist took Sri Lanka by storm

Adam Gilchrist's jaw-dropping ton made the 2007 WC final between Australia and Sri Lanka a mere one-sided affair. The dashing opener made a mockery of the SL bowling attack and scored an unbeaten 149 off 104 balls. He smoked eight sixes. The Aussies won the game by 53 runs (DLS method). Gilchrist received the POTM award for his historic century.

Faulkner's three-fer against NZ

The Aussies completely dominated New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup final with some exceptional bowling upfront. The Kiwis folded for only a meagre 183 in the big clash courtesy of James Faulkner's figures of 3/36. Faulkner picked up the crucial wickets of Ross Taylor, Grant Elliot, and Corey Anderson. The left-arm pacer was named the POTM as Australia won by seven wickets.

Head's century headlines the 2023 WC final

Travis Head played the knock of his life in the 2023 WC final. Chasing 241, Australia were reduced to 47/3. Head, who survived a pivotal opening spell from the Indian seamers, launched his counter-attack in the middle overs. He scored 137 from 120 balls as Australia crossed the line in 43 overs. The southpaw received POTM awards in both the final and semi-final.