Australia lifted their sixth WC title (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia thrashed home favorites India to clinch a record-extending sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title. The Men in Yellow successfully chased down 241 in the final, with Travis Head slamming a historic century. It was indeed a thrilling campaign for the Aussies, who were once at the bottom of the points table. Here are the key takeaways from Australia's campaign.

The tale of Australia's redemption

Australia were off to a dismal start as they lost to India and South Africa in their first two games. However, they then regrouped and won their remaining seven league games to finish third in the table. The game against Afghanistan saw them chase down 292 after being reduced to 91/7. Glenn Maxwell starred with a double-ton. They beat SA in a low-scoring semi-final.

The collective show from Australian batters

As many as four Aussie batters, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Maxwell, and Travis Head, smoked two centuries. All four batters averaged over 48 in the tournament. Warner was Australia's highest run-getter with 535 runs. Meanwhile, Head played just six games. Marnus Labuschagne scored three fifties, including one in the final. Steve Smith (302 runs at 33.55) had a below-par campaign.

Australia aced the batting powerplay

The Aussies were off to rollicking starts in most games as the likes of Head, Marsh, and Warner attacked for the outset. As per ESPNcricinfo, Australia's average run rate of 6.5 in the first 10 overs is only second to India (6.97). During the league game against New Zealand, Australia were 118/0 after the first 10 overs, the highest powerplay score in WC history.

The Glenn Maxwell factor

Maxwell's all-round heroics were pivotal to Australia's triumph. Besides the famous double-ton, Maxwell also slammed the fastest hundred in WC history, off 40 balls versus Netherlands. His strike rate of 150.37 is the highest for a batter with 350 or more runs in a WC edition. With his off-spin, Maxwell scalped six wickets at an economy of 4.81.

Zampa was on a roll

The lone specialist spinner in the entire Aussie squad, Adam Zampa finished with 23 scalps, the second-most for any bowler. While skipper Pat Cummins claimed 15 wickets, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood took 16 wickets apiece. Hazlewood's economy rate of 4.81 was the best among the above names. All-rounders Maxwell, Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis have also contributed significantly with the ball.

How did the final pan out?

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started well for India, but the duo departed before the 100-run mark. Australia controlled the scoring rate in the middle overs as India were bundled out for 240/10. Starc claimed three wickets. In reply, India reduced the Aussies to 47/3. However, Head's ton and Labuschagne's fifty meant Australia comfortably crossed the line. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed two batters.