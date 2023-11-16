Mitchell Starc joins a unique club in ODI World Cups

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers versus South Africa

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers versus South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 second semi-final in Kolkata. Starc claimed 3/34 from his 10 overs as the Proteas finished with 212/10 in 49.4 overs. Starc was excellent at the top alongside Josh Hazlewood. He came back and dismissed Keshav Maharaj to complete a three-fer. We decode his stats.

3rd bowler with 60-plus ODI WC scalps

Starc is now the third bowler in ICC ODI World Cup history to take 60-plus scalps. Starc, who has raced to 62 wickets at 19.24, joins Glenn McGrath and Muthiah Muralidaran in terms of the milestone. Former Aussie pacer McGrath took 71 scalps at 18.19. Meanwhile, Lankan legendary spinner Murali bagged 68 scalps at 19.63.

Starc's performance across World Cups

Starc was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ICC World Cup 2015 edition. Starc claimed 22 scalps alongside Trent Boult. Starc averaged 10.18 and clocked an economy rate of 3.50. In the 2019 WC edition, Starc tallied 27 scalps at a solid 18.59. In the ongoing World Cup, Starc has 13 scalps at 36.38. Overall, Starc owns six four-wicket hauls or more in ODI WCs.

233 ODI wickets for Starc

Starc has raced to 233 ODI scalps at 23.02. He has played 120 ODI matches. Meanwhile, versus the Proteas, Starc owns 24 scalps from 16 matches. He averages 30.50.