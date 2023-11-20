Decoding list of centurions in ODI World Cup finals

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:39 am Nov 20, 202311:39 am

Travis Head is the latest addition to this list (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia powered themselves to a massive win over India in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. With this win, the Aussies claimed their sixth ODI World Cup crown. Dashing opener Travis Head starred with a fiery 137 as Australia won by six wickets. Here is the list of centurions in WC finals.

Clive Lloyd's captain's knock in the 1975 final

West Indies skipper Clive Lloyd led his team from the front in the final of the inaugural ODI WC in 1975. Batting first against Australia at Lord's, WI were reduced to 50/3. Lloyd attacked his bowlers from the outset and scored a fiery 102 off 85 balls. His efforts meant WI finished at 291/8 and eventually won by 17 runs.

Viv Richards stole the show for WI in 1979

Sir Vivian Richards was at the thick of things in the final of the 1979 World Cup between holders West Indies and England. Richards smashed a sublime 138* from 157 balls. He hit 11 fours and three sixes. His effort helped WI post 286/9 in 60 overs. WI then defended their total, beating England by 92 runs.

Aravinda de Silva hands Sri Lanka the crown in 1996

Australia were bamboozled by Aravinda de Silva's spin (3/49) in the final of the 1996 World Cup. Australia managed 241/7 as De Silva was key. He wasn't done there. With the bat, the senior figure was part of two massive stands after SL were in trouble. His 107* off 124 deliveries helped SL win by seven wickets (245/3).

Ricky Ponting's blitzkrieg against India, 2003

Australia went on to punish a mediocre Indian bowling unit in the final of the 2003 World Cup. Ricky Ponting was at his absolute best and hammered an unbeaten 140. He slammed four fours and five sixes. He shared an unbeaten 234-run stand alongside Damien Martyn (88*) as Australia posted 359/2. As the Aussies won by 125 runs, Ponting was named the POTM.

Gilchrist took Sri Lanka by storm, 2007

Adam Gilchrist's jaw-dropping ton made the 2007 WC final between Australia and Sri Lanka a mere one-sided affair. The dashing opener made a mockery of the SL bowling attack and scored an unbeaten 149 off 104 balls. He smoked eight sixes. The Aussies won the game by 53 runs (DLS method). Gilchrist received the POTM award for his historic century.

When Mahela Jayawardene's century went in vain

SL's batting talisman Mahela Jayawardene was at his best in the 2011 WC final against India. He operated brilliantly in the middle overs as none of the Indian bowlers looked effective against him. The batter shifted gears toward the end and finished with an unbeaten 88-ball 103. His valiant efforts, however, went in vain as India won by six wickets, having chased down 275.

Head's century headlines the 2023 WC final

Head played the knock of his life in the 2023 WC final. Chasing 241, Australia were reduced to 47/3. Head, who survived a pivotal opening spell from the Indian seamers, launched his counter-attack in the middle overs. He scored 137 from 120 balls as Australia crossed the line in 43 overs. The southpaw received POTM awards in both the final and semi-final.