Decoding Australian cricket team's major achievements in 2023

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:29 pm Nov 20, 202312:29 pm

Australia won their sixth ODI WC title (Source: X/@ICC)

Team Australia thrashed India in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. With this win, the Aussies claimed their sixth ODI World Cup crown. This was Australia's second ICC title in 2023 as they earlier clinched the World Test Championship as well. Here we decode Australia's men's cricket team's major achievements in 2023.

Victory in Indore Test

Australia defeated India by nine wickets in the Indore Test in March. This was India's only third defeat in a home Test since 2013. The Aussies won a Test in Pune in 2017 as well. Meanwhile, Steve Smith was Australia's captain in both these wins. The Aussies, however, lost the 2023 Test series 1-2 against the Indian team.

ODI series win on Indian soil

The ODI leg of Australia's 2023 tour of India saw the visitors claim a 2-1 triumph. Notably, the Men in Yellow lost the opener before clinching the final two games. This was India's first ODI series defeat at home since they went down 2-3 against Australia in March 2019. No other team has defeated India in a home ODI series since 2016.

Glory in the WTC final

Pat Cummins's men dominated India in the ICC World Test Championship final in June this year. Centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith meant Australia finished at 469 while batting first. A collective show from the Aussie bowlers meant India could only manage 296 and 234 in their two innings. The Aussies, hence, recorded a comprehensive 209-run triumph.

Retention of the Ashes urn

Australia yet again managed to retain the Ashes urn after managing a 2-2 draw on England soil in June-July. After winning the first two games, the visitors lost the third match. The rain interruption in the fourth Test meant Australia escaped a series-leveling defeat. Though England drew the series with a win in the final Test, reigning champions Australia retained the urn.

Sixth World Cup title

Australia's journey in the 2023 WC was indeed thrilling as they were once at the bottom of the points table, having lost their first two games. However, they then regrouped and won their remaining seven league games to finish third in the table. They beat South Africa in a low-scoring semi-final before taking down home favorites India in the ultimate encounter.