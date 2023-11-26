IPL 2024: Dwaine Pretorius parts ways with CSK

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:33 pm Nov 26, 202301:33 pm

Pretorius played seven games for CSK (Source: X/@IPL)

Former South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has parted ways with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The experienced campaigner confirmed the same in a heartfelt post on Instagram on Sunday (November 26). The franchise is all set to release him after two seasons of association. Here are further details.

A look at his IPL stats

CSK bought Pretorius for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh at the IPL 2022 mega auction. Though he was not a regular face in the XI, the Men in Yellow retained him for the following season in 2023. Across the two seasons, Pretorius played only seven games and scalped six wickets at an economy of 9.52. He managed 44 runs with the bat.

Pretorius's heartfelt note

In an Instagram post, the 34-year-old all-rounder thanked his CSK teammates and the team management. "Thank you CSK. I would like to thank all the management, coaches, players, and fans for my time at CSK it was an awesome experience. All the best for season 2024." Meanwhile, Pretorius is now likely to land in the auction pool for the 2024 edition.

Ben Stokes pulls out of IPL 2024

Besides Pretorius, CSK will miss Ben Stokes's services in the 2024 season as the England Test captain has withdrawn from the tournament to manage his workload. Notably, he was bought for a hefty amount of Rs. 16.25 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction last year. Meanwhile, the auction for the 2024 event will reportedly take place on December 19 in Dubai.

