Marlon Samuels banned from all cricket for six years: Details

1/2

Sports 1 min read

Marlon Samuels banned from all cricket for six years: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 12:50 pm Nov 23, 202312:50 pm

Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels has been banned from all cricket for six years

Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels has been banned from all cricket for six years after being found guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) anti-corruption code. In August 2023, Samuels was found guilty of four offenses under the ECB Anti-Corruption Code. Samuels was charged by the ICC on four counts in September 2021. Samuels's ban commenced on November 11, 2023. Here's more.

2/2

Why does this story matter?

Samuels was found guilty after he exercised his right to a hearing before an independent anti-corruption tribunal. As per ESPNcricinfo, the charges related to the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10, a tournament held under the backing of the ECB. Samuels was part of the Karnataka Tuskers squad in that tournament. However, he did not get to play a single game.