Jay Shah doesn't run Sri Lankan cricket, says Ranil Wickremesinghe

By Rajdeep Saha 12:40 pm Nov 23, 202312:40 pm

Arjuna Ranatunga recently commented that BCCI secretary Jay Shah runs Sri Lankan cricket (Photo credit: X/@JayShah)

Former cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga recently commented that BCCI secretary Jay Shah runs Sri Lankan cricket. It caused a major storm across the cricketing world leading to Sri Lanka president Ranil Wickremesinghe himself offering an apology. In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe denied the allegation and said he has also spoken to Shah regarding the same. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Recently, Ranatunga on the YouTube channel 'Truth with Chamuditha' alleged that there was a connection between Sri Lanka Cricket officials and BCCI secretary Shah and said that BCCI believes that it can exert control over SLC's affairs. Speaking to the Lankan newspaper Daily Mirror, Ranatunga also said Shah has ruined Sri Lankan cricket and is only powerful because of his father.

Ranil Wickremesinghe offers an apology to Jay Shah

"No Jay Shah doesn't run Sri Lankan cricket. They think that Jay Shah is supporting the cricket board. But I spoke to Jay Shah and felt sorry that his name had been dragged in and apologized," the Lankan President told Firstpost.

Sri Lanka government expressed regret to Shah

A few days ago, the Sri Lankan Government formally conveyed its apologies to Shah over the ridiculous remarks made by former captain Ranatunga. During a parliamentary session, both Ministers Harin Fernando and Kanchana Wijesekara voiced their remorse regarding the incident. They said one cannot point out to ACC President Shah because of the shortcomings of SL's institution.

Why did Ranatunga make the comments

Ranatunga made the comments a day after the ICC suspended Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), due to political interference. As per ESPNcricinfo. it was learned the decision was taken by the ICC in response to what it believed was extensive government interference in the SLC administration.

ICC issued a statement

"The ICC Board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka," the ICC said in a statement.

Ranatunga also lashed out at BCCI back in September

Not just recently, but also back in September, Ranatunga targeted the BCCI and its role in global cricket. He had lashed out at Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council, saying that the ICC and ACC need to stand up. Notably, only the India versus Pakistan encounter in the Asia Cup had a reserve day which ruffled Ranatunga's feathers.

Asia Cup: Ranatunga wasn't happy about the rule change

"You take the Asia Cup. You have rules before the tournament, but before that one game, they changed the rules," Ranatunga was said during an interaction with members of the media. "Where is ACC? Where is ICC? I am not very comfortable when you have a tournament where you change rules for one team. You are looking at a disaster in the future."