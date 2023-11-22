FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CONMEBOL: Decoding the stats of Brazil

Brazil find themselves in a position of bother at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers (Photo credit: X/@Argentina)

Brazil find themselves in a position of bother at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers (CONMEBOL). After winning their first two matches, Brazil are winless in four, having lost three on the bounce. Brazil's latest defeat came against arch-rivals Argentina in a match marred by crowd trouble. In the 10-team table, Brazil are placed sixth at the moment. We decode the stats.

A look at Brazil's match results

Brazil started the 2026 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers on a promising note, beating Bolivia 5-1. Brazil then had to dig deep to beat Peru 1-0 away. A 1-1 draw against Venezuela followed suit. However, Brazil are now winless in three successive games, losing 2-0 against Uruguay, 2-1 against Colombia, and 1-0 versus world champions Argentina.

Seven points from six matches

As mentioned, Brazil are placed sixth, having taken seven points from six games. Brazil have scored eight goals in this run, besides conceding seven. Argentina have an eight-point lead over Brazil and sit ahead of Uruguay (13 points).

Brazil miss Neymar dearly

Brazil are missing the injured Neymar largely. He leads the show with two goals and three assists in the qualifying campaign. Neymar suffered a blow last month on international duty after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament while on international duty with Brazil.

Unwanted records for Brazil

As per Squawka, Brazil's defeat to Argentina saw them lose for the first time in World Cup qualifying history on home soil. Brazil's have suffered 3 successive losses for the first time since 2001, when they lost four. As per Opta, Brazil committed 26 fouls against Argentina, the highest record for them in a South American qualifying match in the last three editions.

Argentina script this unique record at the Maracana

Argentina have won their third consecutive match against Brazil at the Maracana, all with the same score across three different competitions. Brazil lost 1-0 in a friendly in 1998, 1-0 in the CONMEBOL Copa America 2021 final, and 1-0 for South American Qualifiers in 2023.