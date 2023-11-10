Diego Simeone: Decoding his managerial stats at Atletico Madrid

1/7

Sports 3 min read

Diego Simeone: Decoding his managerial stats at Atletico Madrid

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:23 pm Nov 10, 202305:23 pm

Diego Simeone has signed a new contract with Atletico Madrid till 2027 (Photo credit: X/@Atleti)

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has penned a new contract extension which will keep him at the club until June 2027. Some reports suggest that the Argentine tactician has taken a significant pay cut to ease Atletico's financial conundrum. If he completes his stay till 2027 then he will complete close to 16 years at the club being Atletico's longest-serving manager. Here's more.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

Atletico Madrid management said extending the deal with the Argentine coach gives "continuity" to the project Simeone joined the club as their manager in December 2011 and since then has guided the club to greater heights. "Since then, our institution has gone through one of its most successful periods, during which we have won eight titles," Atletico said.

3/7

A look at his managerial stats for Atletico Madrid

The Argentine has featured in 643 matches for Atletico, guiding them to 380 wins, 148 draws and suffered 115 defeats. He owns a win percentage of 59.10%. Simeone has won 276 La Liga matches while managing 451 matches. He has suffered 72 defeats while registering 103 draws. He has managed 99 UCL matches (W:48, D:25). He has managed 26 Europa League games, winning 21.

4/7

A look at his incredible La Liga record

Simeone is the only manager in La Liga to complete 450-plus matches for a single club. The Argentine is the third-most successful manager in La Liga. He is only behind legendary tacticians Luis Aragones (344) and Miguel Munoz (323). He is the 13th La Liga manager to complete 450-plus games.

5/7

Simeone broke these La Liga records

Last season, Simeone broke Munoz's record of managing the most La Liga matches for a single team. With a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid last season, he registered his 425th league game for the Rojiblancos breaking Munoz's long-standing record. Simeone also broke Arangones's managerial record for Atletico Madrid. Arangones has managed Atletico in 612 games, the Argentina has surpassed that record in March 2023.

6/7

Simeone has tasted success with Atletico Madrid

Simeone has secured two La Liga titles in 2013-14 and also in the 2020-21 season. He guided the Rojiblancos to the Copa del Rey crown in the 2012-13 season. They won the 2014 Supercopa de Espana title. Simeone led them to two Europa League crowns in 2011-12 and 2017-18 seasons while winning two UEFA Supercups (2012, 2018). They finished UCL runners-up twice (2013-14, 2015-16).

7/7

Consecutive UCL appearances for Atletico Madrid

Ever since Simeone's first full season at the club, Atletico Madrid have qualified for the UCL group stage every single time. He has also coached the same team in most consecutive seasons in the Spanish League (11 seasons).