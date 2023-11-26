IPL 2024: SRH, RCB trade Mayank Dagar and Shahbaz Ahmed

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:13 am Nov 26, 202311:13 am

Shahbaz was with RCB since 2020 (Source: X/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore have traded all-rounder Shahbaz Ahamad to Sunrisers Hyderabad, bagging the services of all-rounder Mayank Dagar in return. The official website of the Indian Premier League (IPL) confirmed the same on Sunday (November 26). Notably, November 26 also happens to be the deadline for the submission of the retention list for all teams ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Players traded for their existing fees

The uncapped Dagar, a left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder from Delhi, was acquired by the Hyderabad side for Rs 1.8 crore last year. Meanwhile, Bengal's Shahbaz, who was with RCB since the 2020 season, was secured by RCB in the 2022 auction for Rs 2.4 crore. He also happens to be a left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder. Both players have been traded for their respective existing fees.

A look at their IPL stats

Shahbaz, who made his IPL debut in 2020, has 14 wickets in 39 IPL matches at an economy of 9.15. He has also played some crucial cameos, accumulating 321 runs at 16.89. Dagar, who was previously associated with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), has played three IPL games so far, all for SRH in 2023. He took a solitary wicket.

How did SRH and RCB perform last year?

SRH endured a terrible campaign last year as they finished last in the table, winning just four of their 14 games. Meanwhile, RCB blew hot and cold throughout the competition, winning seven and losing as many games. They narrowly missed out on a playoff berth. While SRH lifted their only IPL title in 2016, the trophy is still elusive for RCB.