Marcus Stoinis gets to 5,000 runs in T20 cricket: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:59 pm Nov 26, 202309:59 pm

Stoinis also owns over 100 wickets in the format

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has raced past 5,000 runs in T20 cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his 33rd run against India in the second T20I match in Thiruvananthapuram. Stoinis has been nothing but a captain's delight in the 20-over format as he can contribute across all three departments. He also owns over 100 wickets in the format. Here are his stats.

5,000 T20 runs for Stoinis

Stoinis, who made his T20 debut in the 2012-13 Big Bash League, took 239 games to get to 5,000 runs in the format. He averages over 30 while his strike rate is in excess of 137. The tally includes 26 fifties and a solitary ton. Nearly 900 of his runs have come in T20Is at an average of 30-plus (50s: 2).

Here are his bowling numbers

Stoinis has also been handy with his medium-pace bowling. He has scalped 106 T20 wickets though his economy of 9.05 is on the higher side. The tally includes three four-wicket hauls with 4/15 being his best figures. In T20Is, he has scalped 23 wickets at an economy of 8.69. 3/18 read his best figures at the international level.