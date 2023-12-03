Vijay Hazare Trophy: Siddarth Kaul claims his second successive fifer

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Siddarth Kaul claims his second successive fifer

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:23 pm Dec 03, 202312:23 pm

This was Kaul's eighth fifer in List A cricket.

Star pacer Siddarth Kaul claimed his second successive five-wicket haul as Punjab thrashed Nagaland by nine wickets in the Round 6 Match of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-arm pacer was yet again lethal with the new ball as the Nagaland batters looked clueless against him. Meanwhile, Kaul is now the leading wicket-taker this season. Here are his stats.

2/5

Another fine spell from Kaul

Batting first at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium, Nagaland never got going as they were folded for 75. Kaul did not take long to make a mark as he dismissed two batters in his second over. In fact, four of his five scalps came inside the first eight overs. Kaul eventually finished with 5/38 in nine overs. He also delivered a couple of maidens.

3/5

Most fifers in List A cricket by an Indian

This was Kaul's eighth fifer in List A cricket. His 5/50 against Tamil Nadu in his preceding outing saw him become the Indian bowler with the most fifers in the format. He broke the tie with Amit Mishra (6). Kaul has raced to 18 scalps across five games this season at a sensational average of 12.44. Besides two fifers, he boasts a four-wicket haul.

4/5

A look at his List A career

Having played 110 List A matches, Kaul has claimed 198 wickets at an average of around 24. Besides eight fifers, he has also scalped 10 four-wicket hauls in this format. Kaul has also featured in three ODIs and as many T20Is for India. He made his ODI and T20I debut in 2018 and returned with four wickets in T20Is.

5/5

Kaul can fetch big bids in the 2024 IPL auction

The player auction for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 19. Kaul will be a part of the auction pool as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released him following the 2023 season. As the veteran pacer has been in fine form lately, many teams may go after him.