India vs Australia, 4th T20I: Pitch and weather reports

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:28 am Dec 01, 202309:28 am

India are 2-1 up in the series (Source: X/@BCCI)

Team India seeks to seal the deal as they host Australia in the fourth T20I of the five-match series. After winning the first two games, the hosts lost the previous affair as Glenn Maxwell's stunning ton stole the show. Meanwhile, the Aussies will look to level the series with a win in the upcoming duel. Here are the pitch and weather reports.

A look at the track conditions

The 4th T20I match between India and Australia will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. A T20I game will be played for the first time at the venue. Though the wicket is expected to be decent, the boundaries would be on the larger side. Hence, spinners can be mighty effective in the middle overs.

Will rain play a part?

Though it rained in Raipur a couple of days ago, the weather for the match day looks cricket-friendly. According to AccuWeather, there is no chance of rain. The temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius. The humidity could be in the 60s throughout the game. The dew factor is unlikely to play a part.

A look at the track conditions

Though a T20I will be played for the first time in Raipur, the venue has hosted six IPL games. Interestingly, teams batting first won all six games with the average run rate in the first innings being 7.48. Meanwhile, the venue hosted its first international match earlier this year, an ODI between India and New Zealand. India comfortably won by eight wickets.

A look at the probable XIs

India probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Australia probable XI: Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (C & WK), Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson.

