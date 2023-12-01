Europa League 2023-24, Liverpool book round of 16 berth: Stats



By Rajdeep Saha 03:46 am Dec 01, 202303:46 am

Mohamed Salah has 199 goals for Liverpool (Photo credit: X/@LFC)

Liverpool have reached the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League round of 16 after hammering LASK 4-0 at Anfield on matchday 5. Two first-half goals from Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo handed the Reds a perfect start. In the second half, Mohamed Salah scored from the spot and Gakpo added a fourth in injury-time as Liverpool topped Group E. Liverpool have 12 points from five matches.

Salah races to 199 Liverpool goals

Playing his 19th match in the 2023-24 season in all competitions, Salah has raced to 13 goals, including three in the Europa League. He has 10 goals and five assists in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Salah now has 199 goals for the Reds, having played 324 matches. Salah has now scored 20 goals in his last 19 home games for the Reds.

Key records scripted in the Liverpool-LASK match

As per Opta, Liverpool have won eight of their last nine matches against Austrian teams. LASK are winless against English sides in the Europa League. Liverpool have won each of their last eight Europa League home games. Liverpool now have five players scoring five-plus goals already this season. Gakpo (6) and Diaz (5) have joined Salah (13), Diogo Jota (8), and Darwin Nunez (7).

Four-star Reds march on

The Reds went 2-0 up inside 15 minutes with Diaz scoring a header with his side's first shot on target. Salah's low cross from close range saw Gakpo tap in the second. Gakpo was fouled inside the box which helped Salah score from the penalty spot in the 51st minute. Liverpool had their fourth when Gakpo scored in the 92nd minute.

Liverpool top Group E with one match to go

Liverpool have gained a berth in the round of 16, having taken a four-point lead over second-placed Toulouse (8). Union Saint-Germain have five points and are set to go to the Conference League playoff. LASK are last with one point.

West Ham and Brighton have progressed from their respective groups

Fellow English clubs West Ham United and Brighton have made it to the knockout stages after earning respective 1-0 wins earlier. West Ham and Freiburg both have 12 points each and a top place for the former would ensure them a berth in the round of 16. Brighton have 10 points and qualified alongside Marseille (11) in Group B. Brighton are aiming top spot.

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma have progressed as well

Europa League 2022-23 finalists AS Roma have made it to the knockout phase. Roma have 10 points from five matches and are second in Group G. Slavia Praha remain top with 12 points. Roma drew 1-1 versus Servette on matchday 5.