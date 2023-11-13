Decoding the oldest goal-scorers in Premier League history

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:58 pm Nov 13, 202311:58 pm

Teddy Sheringham is the oldest Premier League goal-scorer

The Premier League has witnessed some of the historic moments in English football. The competition has seen veterans step up their game in crucial fixtures. Similarly, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva scripted history against Manchester City on matchday 12 of the 2023-24 Premier League at Stamford Bridge. He scored in Chelsea's 4-4 draw against City, becoming the fourth-oldest goal-scorer in the Premier League. Here's more.

38 years and 211 days: Stuart Pearce (West Ham United)

Stuart Pearce became one of PL's oldest goal-scorers in the 2001-02 season for West Ham United. He scored his last PL goal at the age of 38y and 211 days against Southampton. The left-back was an excellent defender but he was mostly known for his set-piece ability and knack for scoring freekicks. Pearce featured in 202 PL appearances, netting 20 goals in the competition.

39 years and 51 days: Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

The latest addition to this list, Silva scored a crucial goal against Manchester City in a thrilling 4-4 draw. This was Silva's sixth PL goal since he joined Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020. Silva became PL's fourth different player to score a goal while aged 39 or higher. The Brazilian defender is still one of the best in the league.

39 years and 85 days: Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)

Ryan Giggs is a Premier League legend with Manchester United and has won the PL title a staggering 13 times. He has also scored 109 goals in the competition in 632 appearances. Giggs also owns the most assists in the PL (162). His last PL goal was against Queens Park Rangers in February 2013, making him one of the oldest goal-scorers in the competition.

39 years and 231 days: Dean Windass (Hull City)

Dean Windass has etched his name in Hull City's history by scoring the winning goal in the 2007-08 Championship final which helped them get promoted to the Premier League for the first time in the club's history. The following season in the PL, his equalizer against Portsmouth made him one of the oldest goal-scorers in the competition. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

40 years and 264 days: Teddy Sheringham (West Ham United)

Teddy Sheringham is the only PL player who has scored after crossing the age of 40. Known for his goal-scoring instincts, the former Manchester United forward netted 146 goals in 418 PL appearances. However, he scored his last PL goal for West Ham in the 2006-07 season in a 2-1 defeat against Portsmouth. Surprisingly the record-breaking goal in PL was a mere consolation.