Decoding players with the most appearances in La Liga

Sports 2 min read

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:05 am Nov 14, 202312:05 am

Raul Garcis is six matches away from completing 600 La Liga appearances (Photo credit: X/@Athletic_en)

La Liga has often been the home of several superstars from different eras but only a few managed to maintain the level of consistency to turn up for their respective teams. Athletic Bilbao's Raul Garcia is closing in on 600 league appearances and will fancy his chances to take the place at the summit. We decode the players with the most La Liga appearances.

543 La Liga appearances: Eusebio

Eusebio was hailed as one of the best players to come out of Spain during his era. He has featured in 543 La Liga matches across four clubs. He is a Barcelona legend and won four consecutive league titles with the Catalans. Apart from Blaugrana, he also represented Valladolid, Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid. The defensive midfielder has scored 36 goals in the competition.

550 La Liga appearances: Raul Gonzalez

One of the fiercest marksmen of his generation, Raul Gonzalez is a Real Madrid legend, who had a tremendous career at the Spanish capital. Raul has amassed 550 league appearances while netting 228 goals. He is the third-highest goal-scorer for Real Madrid, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (311) and Karim Benzema (238). Raul has won six La Liga crowns with Los Blancos.

594 La Liga appearances: Raul Garcia

Athletic Bilbao's Garcia has featured in 594 league appearances just behind Andoni Zubizarreta and Joaquin's joint appearances record. Garcia has been extremely consistent for all three of his teams. He has featured in 277 league matches for Bilbao while registering 216 league appearances for Atletico Madrid. He has also featured for Osasuna. The 37-year-old has netted 114 goals in the La Liga.

622 La Liga appearances: Joaquin

The Spaniard announced his retirement earlier in 2023 and unfortunately, he had to stop at 622 La Liga appearances, equaling Zubizarreta. Joaquin was one of the most technical players in the league. He had two stints with Real Betis, playing over 400 La Liga matches. He also played for teams like Malaga, Valencia and Serie A outfit Fiorentina. Joaquin scored 78 La Liga goals.

622 La Liga appearances: Andoni Zubizarreta

Being a goalkeeper, one is expected to have a long career but Zubizarreta was at a different level during his era. He featured for clubs like Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Valencia and won the La Liga title six times, four of them came during his stint at Barca. Zubizarreta was part of Barcelona's famous team that won four consecutive league titles (1990-1994).