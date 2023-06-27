Sports

Luka Modric extends contract with Real Madrid: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 27, 2023 | 12:01 am 3 min read

Luka Modric has featured 488 times for Real Madrid (Photo Credit: Luka Modric)

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric signs a new contract with Spanish giants Real Madrid which will keep him in the Spanish capital until 2024. Modric's contract was about to expire and there was some interest from Saudi Arabia. But the veteran midfielder has decided to continue at least for another year. The 37-year-old recently featured for Croatia in the UEFA Nations League finals against Spain.

Why does this story matter?

Modric joined Real Madrid back in 2012, and in these 11 years at the club, he has evolved from a talented midfielder to a legendary figure. The Croatian has won as many as 23 trophies in his tenure. He is one of the best players of this generation and a role model for youngsters. Even at 37, he will be crucial for Los Blancos.

488 matches for Real Madrid!

Modric has racked up 488 appearances for Real Madrid. The midfielder has the most appearances among active players at the Santiago Bernabeu. 327 of those appearances have come in La Liga. He has also featured in 109 UEFA Champions League matches for Real Madrid. He is fifth-highest in this regard. He has simply been ever-present in all competitions over the last decade or so.

More competition in the midfield

Real Madrid have signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund as they look to prepare for life after Modric and Toni Kroos. They also have midfielders like Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz and Dani Ceballos. All of them will fight for their spot. Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Kroos and Modric will play lesser minutes, allowing more game-time to the youngsters.

A look at his 2022-23 season

Modric featured in 33 La Liga appearances as Real Madrid finished second. He netted four times and provided three assists. He also scored twice in 10 Champions League clashes along with a solitary assist. Real Madrid lost out to eventual winners Manchester City. Modric also featured in a couple of Copa del Rey clashes as Los Blancos clinched the trophy.

His overall numbers at Real Madrid

With Karim Benzema moving to Saudi Arabia, Modric is the longest-serving player at Real Madrid. As mentioned, he has played 488 times for Los Blancos, while scoring 37 goals. 26 of those goals have come in the La Liga in 327 appearances. While he scored eight goals in the Champions League. He also netted twice in 11 Supecopa matches.

A look at his stellar trophy cabinet for Real Madrid

Modric has won 23 trophies with Real Madrid. Only Benzema and Marcelo (25) have won more trophies in the club's history. He has won five UCL titles along with five Club World Cups. He bagged the La Liga honor thrice (2016-17, 2019-20 and 2021-22). He mustered four Spanish Super Cups and two Copa del Rey titles. Modric also won four UEFA Super Cup titles.

Modric won these accolades

Modric won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 and bagged the FIFA Best Player of the Year award. He clinched the 2017/18 UEFA Player of the Year award and the 2017 Club WC Golden Ball. He recently made his sixth appearance in the FIFPro World XI.

