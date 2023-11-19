Australia win ICC World Cup 2023: Decoding the tournament stats

Australia win ICC World Cup 2023: Decoding the tournament stats

Nov 19, 2023

Australia won the ICC World Cup 2023 honor (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australia powered themselves to a massive win over India in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. With this win, the Aussies claimed their sixth ODI World Cup crown. India, who dominated the World Cup until the semis, faded out rather sheepishly by six wickets. India managed 240/10 as Australia chased the score. We decode the tournament stats.

Kohli and Rohit finish as the top scorers

In 11 matches, Virat Kohli scored 765 runs at 95.62. He was the top scorer in the 2023 edition. Kohli's tally is also the highest for a player in an ODI WC edition. Indian team captain Rohit Sharma was the second-highest scorer. He finished with 597 runs at 54.27. Rohit surpassed 500 runs for the second successive time at the ODI World Cup.

Kohli and Rohit dominate with the most fours and sixes

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli finished the tourney with the most fours 68. Rohit was second with 66 fours. Notably, no other player smashed 60-plus fours. In terms of sixes, Rohit led the way with a tally of 31.

Key batting stats

Glenn Maxwell's 201* versus Afghanistan was the top score by a player at the 2023 WC. Quinton de Kock finished as the top centurion in the tourney. He slammed four tons. Kohli slammed the most fifty-plus scores (9). He smashed three tons and six fifties. Rachin Ravindra and Shreyas Iyer were next with five fifty-plus scores.

Do you know?

Maxwell scored 144 runs from boundaries in his knock of 201*. Mitchell Marsh (122 runs) from his 177 versus Bangladesh and David Warner (110 runs) from his 163 versus Pakistan follow suit in terms of most runs in fours and sixes in an innings.

Shami claims the most wickets

India's Mohammed Shami finished the tournament with 24 wickets. He averaged 10.70 and clocked a strike rate of 12.20. Aussie spinner Adam Zampa claimed 23 scalps at 22.39. It's the joint-highest tally for a spinner in a WC edition. Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka (21 scalps) followed suit. Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee claimed 20 scalps each.

Shami shines with the ball

Shami claimed the best figures in the tournament (7/57 vs NZ). He took the most fifers (3). Shami also clocked the most four-wicket hauls or more with a tally of four. Zampa was next with three.

Key individual records in the tourney

De Kock claimed the most dismissals by a keeper (20). New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell took the most catches as an outfielder (11). Bas de Leede scripted an unwanted record for the most runs conceded in a match (2/115) versus the Aussies. Maxwell (150.37) finished the tourney with the best strike rate.

Crucial team records

South Africa posted the highest team total (428/5). It's also the highest team total overall in the tournament's history. Australia and New Zealand's 771-run tally was the highest match aggregate in this World Cup. Indian bowlers claimed 99 wickets (highest-ever in any WC campaign).