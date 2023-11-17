ICC World Cup 2023: Key takeaways from New Zealand's campaign

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:48 am Nov 17, 202309:48 am

NZ lost to India in the semi-final.

New Zealand's campaign in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup ended in the semi-final against India as the Kiwis suffered a 70-run defeat. Chasing 398 in Mumbai, the Kiwis displayed remarkable character. However, they eventually fell well short. Notably, the Black Caps had a rollercoaster journey en route to the semi-finals. Here we discuss the key takeaways from their campaigns.

Sensational start to the campaign

NZ made a rollicking start to their campaign, recording comprehensive wins in their first four games. As they beat England by nine wickets, Netherlands by 99 runs, Bangladesh by eight wickets, and Afghanistan by 149 runs, their net run rate was significantly up. Hence, they were atop the points table in the initial half of the competition.

Four defeats on the trot

NZ then lost four games on the trot before beating Sri Lanka in their last league game to virtually seal a semi-final berth. However, besides the 190-run defeat against South Africa, they fought well in all games. Chasing 388 against Australia, they lost by just five runs. Moreover, they racked up 401/6 against Pakistan but lost the rain-curtailed game via the DLS method.

A breakthrough campaign for Rachin Ravindra

Skipper Kane Williamson's unavailability in the tournament opener against England turned out to be a blessing in disguise for NZ as youngster Rachin Ravindra starred with a hundred. The youngster went on to play all games and finished with 578 runs at 64.22 (100s: 3, 50s: 2). He also scalped five wickets with his left-arm spin.

Other batters performed well as well

Though Williamson warmed the benches in six of the 10 games NZ played, the team did not feel his absence much. Daryl Mitchell aced the number-four role, slamming 552 runs at 69. Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips also averaged over 40 in the tournament. Williamson returned with 256 runs at 85.33. Veteran batter Tom Latham struggled and managed just 178 runs at 25.83.

A comprehensive show from the bowlers

Pacers Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult stepped up and scalped 11, 10, and 14 wickets apiece. As per ESPNcricinfo, NZ bowlers took 14 wickets combined in the powerplay overs (1-10) in the tournament. Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner was their highest wicket-taker, scalping 16 wickets at an economy of 4.84. Glenn Phillips's off-spin also served the team well as he scalped six wickets.

Another successful tournament for NZ

It was an all and all collective show from the NZ as they made it to the ODI WC semi-final for the fourth successive time. They finished as runners-up in the last two editions. Besides, they also made it to the semi-finals of the last three ICC T20 World Cups as well. Moreover, they clinched the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in 2021.