Glenn Maxwell has the joint-most T20I tons: Presenting his centuries

By Parth Dhall 11:47 am Nov 30, 202311:47 am

Glenn Maxwell smashed a 47-ball century against India in Guwahati

Days after smashing an uncanny ODI double-ton, Australian batter Glenn Maxwell decimated the Indian bowling attack in the 3rd T20I in Guwahati. The right-hander helped Australia chase a mammoth 223 in the final over. Maxwell smashed a 47-ball century, the joint-fastest for Australia in T20Is. This was also his fourth T20I ton. With this, Maxwell's tour of India came to an end.

Mayhem in Guwahati (2023)

Maxwell took Australia past 120 after three batters departed while chasing 223. His onslaught continued even though Marcus Stoinis and Tim David got dismissed. Australia needed 49 runs off the last three, and Maxwell went big. He hammered a six and three fours in the final over, helping Australia get 21 runs. Maxwell slammed 104*(48), a knock that had 13 fours and 7 sixes.

Maxwell attained these feats in Guwahati

Maxwell now has the joint-fastest ton by an Australian batter in T20Is (47 balls). He equaled Aaron Finch and his current teammate Josh Inglis. Maxwell has raced to four tons in T20I cricket, the joint-most along with India's Rohit Sharma (4). Babar Azam, Sabawoon Davizi, Colin Munro, and Suryakumar Yadav have three tons in the format each.

A 49-ball ton against Sri Lanka, 2016

The first T20I ton of Maxwell's career came against Sri Lanka in 2016. He smashed a 49-ball century while opening as Australia smashed a mammoth 263/3 in 20 overs. Maxwell finished with an unbeaten 145 of 65 balls, a knock laced with 14 fours and 9 sixes. Australia eventually won the match by 85 runs, restricting the Lankans to 178/9.

Maxwell guides Australia to win against England, 2018

Maxwell's ton guided Australia to an incredible win against England in the 2017/18 Trans-Tasman Twenty20 Tri-Series. Chasing 156, Australia lost two wickets for just four runs. Maxwell rescued the Aussies but lost D'Arcy Short and Stoinis before the 100-run mark. He eventually sealed England's win by completing his century (103*) off 58 balls (10 fours and 4 sixes). Maxwell also took three wickets.

Maxwell thumps India with a 50-ball ton, 2019

In February 2019, Maxwell tormented India in another thrilling run-chase, this time in Bengaluru. The Aussies chased down 191, with the dasher smashing 113* off 55 balls (7 fours and 9 sixes). Maxwell smashed a 50-ball ton, having finished with a strike rate of 205.45. He was eventually adjudged the Player of the Match and Series. Australia won the two-match series 2-0.

Notable records of Maxwell

Maxwell is the only batter to have scored three tons in 50 or fewer balls in T20I cricket. As many as three of Maxwell's four T20I tons have come in successful run-chases, the most tons in this regard. Babar and Muhammad Waseem have two centuries each Moreover, Maxwell is the only batter with four unbeaten tons in the shortest format.