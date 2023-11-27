Will India seal T20I series against Australia in Guwahati? Preview

By Parth Dhall 04:33 pm Nov 27, 202304:33 pm

India won the 2nd T20I by 44 runs (Image source: X/@BCCI)

After two back-to-back thrillers, India and Australia will next lock horns at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on November 28. India lead the five-match T20I series 2-0, having scored over 200 runs in both encounters. The Men in Blue successfully defended 235 in the last game, winning by 44 runs eventually. Can the Matthew Wade-led Australia avoid a series defeat in Guwahati?

Venue, conditions, broadcast details, and more

The 3rd T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium will begin at 7:00pm IST. The pitches here are usually batting-friendly, while seamers might get some movement initially. Dew will likely come into play. According to AccuWeather, there are minimal chances of precipitation. One can watch the match live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex, while live streaming is available on the JioCinema app and website.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have clashed in 28 T20Is so far, with India holding the upper hand. The Men in Blue have won 17 matches compared to Australia's 10 wins. A solitary game ended without any result. Notably, the Aussies have won only four out of the 12 T20Is they have played in India against the Men in Blue.

India aim to carry momentum; Australia's bowling needs to fire

The 2nd T20I saw each of India's top-three batters scoring half-centuries. Skipper Rinku Singh yet again showed his class at the death. Besides, the Indian bowlers also fared well despite being expensive at the start. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav would want to maintain this momentum. On the other hand, Australia would want to bolster their bowling after conceding 200 runs twice in the series.

Here are the Probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and Prasidh Krishna. Australia (Probable XI): Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (captain and wicket-keeper), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Tanveer Sangha.

Key milestones on offer

Suryakumar, who has been in sublime form, requires 60 more to complete 2,000 runs in T20I cricket. He could be the fastest Indian to this feat. Zampa needs three more to complete 250 wickets in international cricket. Similarly, by taking one more, Axar will reach 150 scalps across formats. Maxwell needs to hit six more to complete 450 sixes in T20 cricket.

A look at other notable numbers

Australian captain Wade has smashed 401 runs from 11 innings against India at an incredible average of 57.28. His strike rate reads 157.25. Rinku strikes at a staggering 332.14 in the last two overs (19-20) in T20 cricket. The tally includes 9 fours and 8 sixes. India have won six out of eight T20Is against Australia since the start of 2020.