1st Test: Taijul Islam claims four-wicket haul against New Zealand

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:29 am Nov 30, 202311:29 am

The left-arm spinner returned with 4/109 in 39 overs (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran spinner Taijul Islam claimed a brilliant four-wicket haul as Bangladesh dismissed New Zealand for 317 in the second innings of the ongoing series opener. The left-arm spinner operated brilliantly and returned with 4/109 in 39 overs. He was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers as NZ could not take a hefty lead. Here we look at his stats.

A brilliant spell from Taijul

Taijul drew the first blood for Bangladesh, dismissing opener Tom Latham for 21. He then got the better of the Daryl Mitchell (41), who added 66 runs with Kane Williamson. Though Williamson went on to score 104, Taijul got the better of him as well. Ish Sodhi (0) was his final scalp as NZ managed 317, responding to Bangladesh's 310/10 in the first innings.

Bangladesh's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket

Taijul's four-wicket haul helped him race to 181 wickets from 43 Test matches at an average of 32.06. He is Bangladesh's second-highest wicket-taker, only behind Shakib Al Hasan's tally of 233 wickets. He has scalped 11 five-wicket hauls in this format and a 10-wicket match haul. His best bowling figures of 8/39 in an innings came against Zimbabwe in 2014, Mirpur.

His numbers at home

Playing his 30th Test on home soil, the 31-year-old has raced to 143 wickets 28.12. Eight of his 11 Test fifers have come at home. Meanwhile, only Shakib (159) has accumulated more wickets in Tests in Bangladesh. Taijul is playing his second Test against NZ as he now owns six wickets against them.

How has the series opener proceeded?

Mahmudul Hasan Joy's 86 meant the Tigers posted 310 after electing to bat first. Part-time spinner Glenn Phillips dismissed four batters. NZ fought well to post 317 in reply as Williamson starred with a valiant century. The veteran batter tackled the spinners brilliantly as he stitched half-century stands with Devon Conway, Mitchell, and Phillips. While Taijul claimed a four-fer, Mominul Haque dismissed three players.