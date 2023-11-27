IPL 2024: SRH release six players, Harry Brook among them

Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram will be key for SRH in IPL 2024

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have released only six players ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 auction. They have shown belief and trust in their existing players despite failing miserably last season. SRH released the list of their released and retained players on the November 26 deadline. They are heading into the auction with a decent purse and will aim to fine-tune their squad.

SRH traded in Shahbaz Ahmed from RCB

SRH and RCB were involved in a trade that saw spin-bowling all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed join the Hyderabad franchise. Meanwhile, spinner Mayank Dagar made the move to RCB. Shahbaz has featured in 39 IPL games, claiming 14 wickets with his best figures of 3/7. He has also compiled 321 runs with a highest score of 45. He is a handy lower-middle-order batter.

Brook was the biggest name released by SRH

English youngster Harry Brook was one of the most hyped players in last year's auction and SRH shelled out Rs. 13.25 crore to acquire his services. However, he failed to live up to the expectations by scoring 190 runs from 10 matches, which also includes a century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He finished the 2023 season with an average of 21.11.

A look at the players released by SRH

List of players released by SRH: Harry Brook, Akeal Hosein, Adil Rashid, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, and Kartik Tyagi. Dagar was traded to RCB. SRH have a handsome purse of Rs. 34 crore heading into the IPL 2024 auction.

SRH also released the talented duo of Vivrant and Tyagi

While most of SRH's released players were expected, many fans were shocked to see the names of Vivrant and Tyagi on that list. While Tyagi has suffered from several injuries in recent years, which has hindered his progress. The pacer featured in three matches last season, scalping a solitary wicket. However, Vivrant created history by becoming the highest Indian scorer on IPL debut.

SRH relying on their South African core

Aiden Markram will lead the team once again in IPL 2024. He along with Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen forms the South African core of SRH. They also have talented Indian players in Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneswar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Umran Malik among others They will be relying on the power-hitting of Klaasen and Jansen's heroics with the new ball.

A look at the players retained by SRH

List of players retained by SRH: Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

What do SRH need?

With a purse of Rs. 34 crore, SRH can walk out with a solid team if they play their cards right. They desperately need a top-order batter to replace Brook, and someone like Rachin Ravindra can be ideal for them. They will also be in the market to sign spinners while also adding in a foreign fast bowler to add more depth.