Tim Southee completes 2,000 runs in Test cricket: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:50 am Nov 30, 202310:50 am

Southee scored 35 runs (Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee has completed 2,000 runs in Test cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his 24th run against Bangladesh in NZ's first innings of the ongoing series opener in Sylhet. He ended up scoring a crucial 35 off 62 deliveries. Though Southee is mostly known for his bowling prowess, he has also played several handy knocks. Here are his stats.

A crucial knock from Southee

Responding to Bangladesh's 310/10 in the first innings, NZ were 264/8 when Southee arrived in the middle. On a turning Sylhet wicket, Southee showcased remarkable character. He batted with intent and hammered three boundaries during his stay. He added 52 runs with Kyle Jamieson (23) for the ninth wicket, putting NZ into the lead. The Kiwis were eventually folded for 317.

2,000 Test runs for Southee

Playing his 95th Test, Southee has raced to 2,011 runs at 16.21. The tally includes 16 fifties with 77* being his best score. His strike rate of 82.48 is the highest among batters with at least 2,000 runs in the longest format. Southee's tally of 83 Test sixes is only third to Chris Cairns (84) and Brendon McCullum (107) among Kiwi batters.

His bowling returns

Southee, who claimed 1/43 in the first innings, is NZ's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 371 scalps at 29.02. He is only behind Sir Richard Hadlee (431) in this regard. Southee has claimed 15 fifers in the format with 7/64 being his best figures. Notably, Southee became NZ's Test captain last year after Kane Williamson stepped down from the role.

How did the NZ innings pan out?

NZ lost their first wicket with 36 runs on the board as Williamson arrived. The veteran batter tackled the spinners brilliantly as he stitched half-century stands with Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, and Glenn Phillips. He scored 104 as NZ crossed the 250-run mark. Southee and Jamieson's half-century stand then put NZ into the lead. Taijul Islam took four wickets. Mominul Haque dismissed three players.